5 Questions: Cumberland County Historical Society honors reporter with Historian of the Year award

Joseph Cress will tell you he didn't set out in life to become a historian. In fact, it wasn't even on his radar as he headed into a journalism career more than 30 years ago.

“In college, I took the bare minimum of history courses needed to graduate," Cress said. "It was here, covering Carlisle and Cumberland County, that my passion for history really took root and thrived. And what fertile ground you have, such rich soil of diverse and dynamic stories."

The Cumberland County Historical Society honored Cress, who has been a reporter at The Sentinel for nearly 24 years, with its Milton E. Flower Historian of the Year award at a banquet Sunday night in Carlisle.

The award, created in 1958, is presented to a local historian who has made a significant contribution to telling the county's story in a variety of ways, but always documented with the highest levels of scholarly research. It honors Flower, a former Dickinson College professor and long-time supporter of the society's efforts.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, history was never meant to be drab and dusty, but alive and active in its ever-changing impact," Cress said. "I thank the historical society for helping me to see that, live that and be that. Learning about your stories has made me a better writer, a better historian, a better person."

Cress, who earned his journalism degree from Shippensburg University, has won numerous awards for his history coverage in The Sentinel, where he has worked as a news reporter since 1998. But his impact on county history shines in his career as an author.

The historical society listed his recent book on World War II — “World War II Memories: Win Through to Victory” — his 10th book and his fifth project as an independent publisher.

The society cited Cress' work interviewing local veterans, researching diaries and other original sources to "make sure that these stories are remembered."

"Mr. Cress chronicled the war on all fronts," the historical society said in a news release. "His passion for the topic shines through in this series. The series makes sure that these incredible stories will not be forgotten."

Cress' other self-published books include “Killer Hangovers: Sinful Shots of Alcohol Outrage,” "World War II Memories: The Great Crusade in Europe,” “World War II Memories: Peril in the Pacific” and “World War II Memories: Sentimental Journeys.”

Cress is also the author of five books published through the History Press. Those titles are “Remembering Carlisle: Tales from the Cumberland Valley,” "Murder & Mayhem in Cumberland County,” “Murder & Mayhem in York County,” “Wicked Carlisle: The Dark Side of the Cumberland Valley” and “Hidden History of Cumberland County.”

Cress talked about the impact history has played in his role as a reporter and an author.

Q: What sparked your interest in history for your books and your reporting?

A: Historian was a role I gradually grew into out of my love for journalism. It was here, in Carlisle and Cumberland County, that my passion for history really took root and thrived. The Sentinel has been a huge driver behind that push.

Looking back, the switch from journalist to author/historian makes perfect sense. Journalism and history are actually two steps in the same process of documenting and learning from the past.

Think about it. When news breaks, journalists are among the first on the scene to document an event as it unfolds. We collect the facts on the who, what, where, when, why and how that become part of the public record. Later on, scholars and historians come along and use that background as primary source material to derive a deeper understanding of the significance of the event. So, what I write today becomes part of the history of Carlisle and Cumberland County. That part of me will carry forward for generations to come.

Q: How many books have you written? How many more down the line?

A: So far, I’ve written 10 nonfiction books in three different categories — general history, true crime and World War II history. There are three other nonfiction books planned for the next two to five years. In addition, I want to diversify my skills over the next year or so through a self-taught course on fiction writing. This will be a challenge requiring a totally different mindset from what I’m used to as a journalist and nonfiction author. But I’m up for it.

Q: What is the most important aspect of history coverage in Cumberland County?

A: You need to understand and appreciate the three underlying themes that run through much of Cumberland County history — transportation, education and the military.

If you look at a map, you’ll notice how the Cumberland Valley forms a natural arc – a passageway into the interior of our nation. This county was a strategic transportation hub long before the current trend of warehouses and interstate truck traffic. History wise, you can see that influence in such key events as the Forbes Expedition, the Cumberland Valley Railroad, the Confederate invasion of 1863 and the early development of the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

As for education, the frontier spirit of the early days has played host to innovation, both good and bad. There’s Carlisle, the first chartered school district in Pennsylvania. There’s Frederick Watts who played an important role in the founding of Penn State. There’s Spencer Fullerton Baird, the Dickinson College professor who became the first curator of the Smithsonian Institution. There’s the Carlisle Indian Industrial School and its reputation among Native Americans.

Lastly, the military has been here since the beginning. Early on, there was Washingtonburg, a major logistics base for the Continental Army during the Revolutionary War. Before and after, Carlisle and Cumberland County served as transit points for military expeditions during the French and Indian War, the Whiskey Rebellion and, of course, the American Civil War. Today, Carlisle Barracks plays host to the Army War College, a school for future strategic leaders.

Q: What have been some of your best story memories throughout your career at The Sentinel?

A: With my output over the years, it’s hard to hone in on particular story memories. For me, it’s more of a general impression — a feeling of gratitude for all the opportunities The Sentinel has offered me in my 24 years with the newspaper.

Every step along the way, there were editors who realized that I have a knack for storytelling, a real gift for feature writing. They nurtured that by making me the lead writer in many history-related projects. This was before I even realized that I was meant to be an historian. Their confidence in my ability convinced me to take this journey. Over the years, I have developed into an active seeker of history stories that have shaped Carlisle and Cumberland County. So, the best story memories rest in the process that got me here.

Q: What are key issues moving forward in the area of history coverage and history preservation?

A: There has to be a balance between protecting the past and building the future.

Right now, Cumberland is the fastest growing county in Pennsylvania. That’s impressive. It’s putting us on the map. But, with this growth and attention, we need to keep a careful watch over the impact this is having on our history, in particular the places we hold dear.

During my time at The Sentinel, I have reported on both extremes. I wrote stories about the efforts to preserve the Bell Tavern which ended up being demolished. But there were also the success stories of citizens united to save the Enola Miller House and the Mount Tabor Church.