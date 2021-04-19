5 Questions: Central Penn student receives prestigious student of the year award

A Central Penn College student is one of four students across Pennsylvania to be honored with the PennACE Joanne Day Student of the Year award.
Chris Anderson, a criminal justice administration and homeland security management student, served as a criminal analyst during his internship with the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office in the Criminal Investigation Division (CID).
Anderson is the first Central Penn student to win the award, which is given by the Pennsylvania Association of Colleges and Employers (PennACE) and is named for the first president of the organization. Anderson earned his award in the liberal arts category.
In today’s five questions, Anderson talks about the internship and his surprise at receiving the award.
Q. What drew your interest to criminal justice and homeland security?
A. I am a military veteran and I enlisted in the military to help individuals. After serving, I wanted to continue helping individuals, and I felt this was the best pathway to pursue at the time. Since then I have fallen in love with the career path.
Q. How did the internship with the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office prepare you for a future career?
A. Working with the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office in the Criminal Investigation Division gave me the insight on what the career was actually like. I could not have worked with a better group of individuals from there. They were more like family to me. I was able to take away a piece of information and education that I will have with me for the rest of my career.
Q. What was your reaction to learning that you were named a PennACE Joanne Day Student of the Year and to finding out you’re the first at Central Penn to do so?
A. This was a big shock to me. I was not thinking too much about it when I applied for it as I was told what schools I would be going up against. As the time grew on waiting to hear, I did start to get anxious about it. When I received the call, I thought it was to tell me thank you for applying. However, that was not the case. It was actually to tell me I had won. I really think that it all came to place from the experience that I had gained in my internship, as well as the support that I had from the internship site and school as well. When I found out that I was the first recipient of the award to win at Central Penn, I felt gratification, accomplishment and success.
Q. What do you hope to do after graduation?
A. After graduation this December with both of my degrees that I will be obtaining, I am looking at pursuing a career with the state as an investigator or with a private firm working as an intelligence analyst.
Q. Do you have any advice for students embarking on internships that will help them make it a good experience?
A. Do not ever give up on your dreams. I have worked hard for many years to be in the position I am at now. Put in the work, keep your head down and listen. Keep fighting when it gets tough, don’t throw in the towel. You can do this. You can get the career you want.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.