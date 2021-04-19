5 Questions: Central Penn student receives prestigious student of the year award

Q. What was your reaction to learning that you were named a PennACE Joanne Day Student of the Year and to finding out you’re the first at Central Penn to do so?

A. This was a big shock to me. I was not thinking too much about it when I applied for it as I was told what schools I would be going up against. As the time grew on waiting to hear, I did start to get anxious about it. When I received the call, I thought it was to tell me thank you for applying. However, that was not the case. It was actually to tell me I had won. I really think that it all came to place from the experience that I had gained in my internship, as well as the support that I had from the internship site and school as well. When I found out that I was the first recipient of the award to win at Central Penn, I felt gratification, accomplishment and success.

Q. What do you hope to do after graduation?

A. After graduation this December with both of my degrees that I will be obtaining, I am looking at pursuing a career with the state as an investigator or with a private firm working as an intelligence analyst.

Q. Do you have any advice for students embarking on internships that will help them make it a good experience?

A. Do not ever give up on your dreams. I have worked hard for many years to be in the position I am at now. Put in the work, keep your head down and listen. Keep fighting when it gets tough, don’t throw in the towel. You can do this. You can get the career you want.

