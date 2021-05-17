5 Questions: Boiling Springs grad makes third 200-mile run for charity

Q. What have you learned about the Haitian people in the years that you’ve been doing the run?

A. Approaching them from a place of pity doesn’t help anyone. They’ve been dealt a bad hand of cards and yet they remain an extremely welcoming and generous people. They ran alongside us, crewed the entire 200 miles and made me feel at home in a place that is so different from Pittsburgh. I went to Haiti wanting to help them and found myself on the receiving end.

Q. What does it take to train to run 200 miles a week?

A. Training for an event like this takes dedication more than anything. You have to teach your body to handle the mileage one day and get right back up and do it the next. But, it’s more than just getting in your long runs on the weekends. Before my first Run Across Haiti in 2019, I spent a lot of time learning how to fuel my runs. (Spoiler alert: it was a lot of Infinit and spicy peanut butter.)

Q. How did the 2021 version of Run Across May go?