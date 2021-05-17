5 Questions: Boiling Springs grad makes third 200-mile run for charity

This weekend, Boiling Springs High School graduate Danielle Marsh completed a 200-mile ultra marathon to raise money for families in Haiti.
The event raises money for the nonprofit organization, Work, which helps Haitian families escape poverty through good, dignified jobs. It began in 2015 with runners traversing the country, but the pandemic forced the 2020 and 2021 events to be canceled.
Instead, runners participated in Run Across May, an event that called on them to run 200 miles wherever they are.
For Marsh, that meant working her way around Pittsburgh to complete 200 miles in eight days between May 7 and 14.
Donations will be accepted for the run through the end of May. Donations can be made via PledgIt (https://charity.pledgeit.org/f/ZuzgLZM4LD).
Q. Let’s go back to your first experience in Haiti. What was the one story or memory from that event that will always stick with you?
A. On Day 5, we were taken to Menelas, a community just outside of Port-au-Prince where the organization does its work. At that point, you’re over 100 miles into the run, everything is starting to hurt and it’s easy to lose sight of the finish line, let alone the reason that you’re there to begin with. And then all at once you’re hit with a lot of perspective. Seeing the community for which we were running gave me the kick I needed to finish out the last three days.
Q. What have you learned about the Haitian people in the years that you’ve been doing the run?
A. Approaching them from a place of pity doesn’t help anyone. They’ve been dealt a bad hand of cards and yet they remain an extremely welcoming and generous people. They ran alongside us, crewed the entire 200 miles and made me feel at home in a place that is so different from Pittsburgh. I went to Haiti wanting to help them and found myself on the receiving end.
Q. What does it take to train to run 200 miles a week?
A. Training for an event like this takes dedication more than anything. You have to teach your body to handle the mileage one day and get right back up and do it the next. But, it’s more than just getting in your long runs on the weekends. Before my first Run Across Haiti in 2019, I spent a lot of time learning how to fuel my runs. (Spoiler alert: it was a lot of Infinit and spicy peanut butter.)
Q. How did the 2021 version of Run Across May go?
Run Across May 2021 was an entirely different ultra than the one that I ran in Haiti. In 2019, I was fighting heat rash, uneven terrain and lots of elevation change. This year, I had to find ways to crew myself as I ran across my own city: I had friends bike beside me with snacks and extra water and used my car as an aid station. It was hard in ways that I couldn’t have predicted having run my first ultra in-country.
Q. What draws you back to this event each year?
A. The Work organization has such a beautiful mission. When I first applied in 2019, I thought the run would be a great opportunity for me to use my love of running for a more altruistic purpose, but the crew and the community at Work rapidly became a family. Even more satisfying than crossing that finish line on Day 8 is seeing how Work is using the money and awareness we raise in this event to transform the lives of an entire community of people in Menelas and knowing that you were a part of something so great.
