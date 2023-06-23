An ideal week for Danielle Marsh includes almost-daily five- to seven-mile runs with at least two longer treks, all in the name of training for an annual 200-mile run that takes place over the course of a single week.

It’s a challenge the 2007 Boiling Springs High School graduate, who now lives in Pittsburgh, has completed every year since 2019.

That’s the year Marsh participated in the Run Across Haiti, in which participants run from the northern tip of the Caribbean country to its southern end over eight days. The run raises funds for Work, a nonprofit organization dedicated to leading Haitian families out of poverty through jobs.

The race has existed virtually as the Run Across May since 2020, and each year Marsh has logged her 200 miles in Pittsburgh, save for a single day of running in Boiling Springs last year to surprise her mom for Mother’s Day.

On May 17, Marsh crossed this year’s finish line; however, this time she was not alone.

Marsh enlisted 11 members of Yinz Run Club, an organization she helped build in Pittsburgh, to join her in completing 200 miles of running or cycling throughout the month of May.

While she spread the miles out throughout the month in 2020, Marsh said she’s completed the miles exactly as they’re run in Haiti every year since:

Day 1: 34 miles

Day 2: 13 miles

Day 3: 20 miles

Day 4: 36 miles

Day 5: 20 miles

Day 6: rest day

Day 7: 27 miles

Day 8: 52 miles

Marsh began this year’s ultramarathon on May 10 and finished hand in hand will fellow Yinz Run Club members Miguel Rodriguez and Josh Line, who graduated from Big Spring High School in 2016. She said other Yinz Run Club members reached their 200 mile marks throughout the final week of May.

Completing the race with a team meant that Marsh ran almost the entirety of her race with others, clocking only 7 miles alone.

She said she loved hearing her teammates express surprise at how capable they were of completing the challenge and watching their families and friends support them.

Running with a group also meant raising more funds for Work; Marsh said she raised about $4,000 to $6,000 for the organization in previous years. This year, Yinz Run Club had amassed $18,787 by early June with donations still rolling in. Of that, Marsh raised nearly $3,000.

When she’s not on the run, Marsh works as the international marketing manager for BluPanda LLC, which sells software to manage nonclinical processes in hospitals.

She said participating in the event year after year makes her feel grateful and has taught her that “surrounding yourself with people who are equally dedicated to something you care about can move mountains.”

The Sentinel caught up with Marsh after finishing the run with her fellow club members for a look at how the event has grown throughout her involvement and what keeps her motivated to put one foot in front of the other:

Q: How has your training changed since your first time completing the run?

A: The first time I ran, I was super focused on the unknown. I had run a few marathons at that time and knew that the difference between feeling good over 26.2 miles and feeling good over eight days in Haitian heat would demand that I focus a lot on things like nutrition and performing with little to no recovery time. Since then, I’ve come to learn that the best training, at least for a 200-mile run in Pittsburgh, is time-on-feet and finding the best people to spend the time with. The physical demands of the run that were so unknown to me in 2019 have become second nature.

Q: What is the most challenging part of this run and why?

A: As I repeated to my team and to myself that week, 200 miles, by definition, are not easy. The running gets easier and the physical challenge becomes secondary the more that you find motivation in the mission. The most challenging part is to find ways to stay enthusiastic (specifically this year – to keep the team enthusiastic), and to remember the why in all that we’re doing.

Q: What keeps you motivated while running?

A: I was lucky enough to be able to complete the run before it went virtual in 2020. The Work team, and our families, were so incredibly warm and welcoming to us runners, and I was given the gift of seeing the impact of Work’s mission with my own eyes. When the miles start to feel long, I just go back to my experience in Haiti.

Q: How have you seen this event grow since you first got involved with it?

A: In 2020, the organization took a big hit: the members of our community in Menelas, [Haiti], needed us more than ever, and we were unable to complete the run in-country for the first year since the inaugural run. Since then, while it’s had to remain virtual, the event has grown from 40 runners to consistently over 200 participants and last year we raised $200,602. Each year the event grows so much both in participants and in funds raised.

Q: Why do you participate in this event each year and do you plan to continue to be involved in the future?

A: I’m so dedicated to this event because I’m constantly reminded of the impact that Work has in so many people’s lives. Being able to be such a help, while doing something I love, is so so so rewarding. You’d better believe I’ll continue to be involved in the future.

