Clayton Hetrick had plans to major in mechanical engineering at Shippensburg University this fall, but when he got the news, he knew college would have to wait.

The recent Big Spring graduate was selected to serve as the state vice president of the Pennsylvania Future Farmers of America, or FFA, a term he'll hold from June 15, the day he was elected, to June 13, 2024.

In his new role, Hetrick will serve as one of seven Pennsylvania FFA state officers that represent more than 13,000 FFA members in Pennsylvania, according to the organization. Other Cumberland County-based officers include Cumberland Valley High School graduate Grace Brammer, who will serve as the sentinel, and Shippensburg High School graduate Madeline Musser, who will serve as the chaplain.

Officers are tasked with advocating for agriculture, agriculture education and the FFA, as well as conducting multiple leadership conferences and state conventions, Hetrick said.

As Pennsylvania FFA state vice president, he will travel across the state to visit nearly 60 FFA chapters. Hetrick will complete training in Washington, D.C., alongside other officers from other states and territories in the coming weeks and make his way to the Eastern Region States Exposition in Massachusetts to support competing members.

In October, he will venture to Indianapolis for the National FFA Convention, where he and his team of officers will serve as national delegates and provide solutions to better the organization and its membership.

Hetrick's FFA involvement began his freshman year of high school, during which he served as a member. In spite of losing a portion of the year to the COVID-19 pandemic, the time was enough to motivate him to run for office the following year, and Hetrick remained with the organization throughout his time in high school.

The selection process for the state office included several rounds of in-person and online interviews, he said. Candidates also had to take an exam to demonstrate their knowledge of the agriculture industry, FFA history and current FFA programs.

Hetrick said he didn't run for a specific position as a state officer. Instead, the organization's nominating committee selects the seven people they feel would form the best team before determining which office each person will hold.

This year, 33 candidates vied for one of seven state officer positions, Hetrick said.

A self proclaimed "family-oriented" person, he anticipates being away from home will be difficult, but ultimately he believes it will allow him to focus on the task at hand, making him a more effective officer.

After Hetrick's time as a Pennsylvania FFA officer, he plans to set sail at Shippensburg University in fall 2024.

The Sentinel spoke Hetrick in the weeks after his election to the role for a look at some of the opportunities before him and how his time at Big Spring prepared him for what comes next:

Q1: Why was this opportunity something you wanted to pursue?

A: I wanted to pursue this due to the opportunities it opens for me, as well as the impact I will be able to make on not only my peers' lives, but also the students, teachers, administrators and even the general population. Nearly 7% of the country thinks that chocolate milk comes from brown cows. I want to be able to lower that number and educate people [about] where their food comes from.

Q2: What has FFA taught you during your time at Big Spring?

A: This organization is what you make it. However much you invest in it is what you will get. If you sit around, it won’t be more than a bullet on your resume. If you utilize what opportunities are given to you, you will go places. All the doors are open and propped open by the advisers, you just have to go through them.

Q3: What do you hope to learn through your role as Pennsylvania’s FFA Vice President?

A: As the Pennsylvania FFA state vice president, I am hoping to expand my knowledge of agricultural commodities, as well as how the State FFA program [works]. I hope to learn about current industry needs and growth that we should be looking for in the near future to maintain our ability to produce more food with less land.

Q4: Which opportunity with this role excites you the most and why?

A: The opportunity to be a mentor, role model or supporter excites me the most. A lot of students need a mentor or role model. I want to be able to be that for the students and have them excited about agriculture but also be excited to see their friend they made at the last event.

Q5: What does it mean to you to represent Big Spring at the state level?

A: It is a huge honor to represent Big Spring and the Big Spring community. It also shows how great of a community we are in. I am hoping to be able to kind of brag about my community as well and use our model of a community and show others what it takes to work together.

