5 Questions: Appalachian Trail Museum welcomes new manager

The Appalachian Trail Museum in Pine Grove Furnace State Park has a new manager.
Julie Queen was named manager in March. In 2016, she completed a thru-hike of the trail and has also served as a ridge runner for the Potomac Appalachian Trail Club and a community ambassador in Boiling Springs.
A graduate of Millersville University, she's worked for the Girl Scouts, Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, in addition to serving in the Peace Corps.
She comes to the position as the museum marks the 100th anniversary of Appalachian Trail founder Benton MacKaye's article, which called for the creation of the trail. The celebration includes an exhibit of his study, Sky Parlor, that will include artifacts that will be on display for the first time.
The museum also plans to unveil an interactive map of the trail that includes the physical, geographical and cultural features of the trail and its surrounding areas.
In this week's five questions, Queen talks about the museum and her plans for telling the story of the trail.
Q. As someone who’s completed a thru-hike and served as a ridge runner, what do you think makes the Appalachian Trail special?
A. The Appalachian Trail (AT) is also known as "the People's Path," and I think that's a great way of describing it. The AT is iconic; it's America's premier hiking trail. The AT attracts hikers from all across the globe and is often referred to as the most social of the three Triple Crown trails (AT, Pacific Crest Trail and Continental Divide Trail). The AT has a way of bringing people together in ways that you could never imagine. Whether you're out for a day or six months, the AT will change you. It's a hard thing to describe without experiencing it, so lace up your trail shoes and get out there!
Q. How does the Appalachian Trail Museum help to tell the story of the trail?
A. The AT Museum is the only hiking-specific museum in the country! It tells the story of the trail through the collection, preservation and interpretation of materials relevant to the past, present and future of the trail. The museum also captures the essence of the physical, intellectual, emotional and spiritual human experience of the Appalachian environment and the culture of hiking. The museum tells these stories through exhibits, programs, audio-visual presentations and publications. Another big part of how we tell our story is through our volunteer docents. Many of them have hiked all or much of the AT and love to share their joy and knowledge of the trail with others. Stop by and ask the volunteer docent about their AT experience.
Q. What’s one “hidden gem” in the museum that everyone needs to see?
A. This is really tough. However, I'd have to say the Heather Anderson exhibit. Heather is a National Geographic Adventurer of the Year and is the only woman who has completed the Appalachian, Pacific Crest and Continental Divide National Scenic Trails, each three times. This includes her historic Calendar Year Triple Crown hike in 2018 when she hiked all three of those trails in one March-November season, making her the first female to do so. She's such an inspiration.
Q. What are some of your key goals as manager of the museum?
A. First and foremost, we aren't a museum without our volunteers. My main goal is to retain our current volunteers and to grow our volunteer base. I'd like to focus on attracting younger and more diverse volunteers so that we reflect the greater hiking community. Post-pandemic, I'd like to think about some large-scale events that could be used to bring in funding for the museum. This summer we will bring back smaller outdoor events with guest speakers and authors. I'd like for the museum to have a strong presence at community events and hiker gatherings.
Q. How can readers help support the museum and its work?
A. The museum is always in need of volunteers. If you're interested in assisting as a volunteer docent during museum hours, please email manager@atmuseum.org. You can also support the museum through monetary donations. Visit atmuseum.org and click donate to make a financial contribution.
