5 Questions: Appalachian Trail Museum welcomes new manager

The Appalachian Trail Museum in Pine Grove Furnace State Park has a new manager.

Julie Queen was named manager in March. In 2016, she completed a thru-hike of the trail and has also served as a ridge runner for the Potomac Appalachian Trail Club and a community ambassador in Boiling Springs.

A graduate of Millersville University, she's worked for the Girl Scouts, Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, in addition to serving in the Peace Corps.

She comes to the position as the museum marks the 100th anniversary of Appalachian Trail founder Benton MacKaye's article, which called for the creation of the trail. The celebration includes an exhibit of his study, Sky Parlor, that will include artifacts that will be on display for the first time.

The museum also plans to unveil an interactive map of the trail that includes the physical, geographical and cultural features of the trail and its surrounding areas.

In this week's five questions, Queen talks about the museum and her plans for telling the story of the trail.

Q. As someone who’s completed a thru-hike and served as a ridge runner, what do you think makes the Appalachian Trail special?