4 Harrisburg-area businesses receive COVID-19 violation notices
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control Enforcement officers issued four notices of violation for failing to follow COVID-19 requirements in the Harrisburg area over the weekend.

Between Friday and Sunday officers visited 455 licensed liquor establishments statewide to ensure businesses are abiding by COVID-19 mitigation requirements that include social distancing, masking, and other health and safety requirements of the liquor code.

Officers issued 26 notices of violation and 18 warnings across the state.

Compliance checks are unannounced and can occur anywhere in the state, although the focus is on areas experiencing higher coronavirus transmission rates.

Violators may face administrative citation by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement. Continued violations put an establishment’s liquor license at risk, either through the citation process or upon application for renewal.

