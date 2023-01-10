33-year-old horse takes first in pony pulling contest at Farm Show

HARRISBURG — A Mercer County horse who would be 93 in human years won first prize Tuesday in the heavyweight division of the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show Pony Pulling Contest.

Ponies Jack, 33, and Fred, 10, beat three other heavyweight pony teams by hauling 6,500 pounds of cider blocks 13 1/2 feet. Driver Doug Blake of Volant, winning for the first time in his 15 years of Farm Show competition, said he wasn’t surprised.

“Jack works every day,” Blake said of the horse owned by his older brother, Harley. “He goes on the track and pulls a sled. He hauls manure when we spread it too.” He said the aged horse has the “energy of a 6-year-old.”

Horse pulling has been an event at the Farm Show since 1939. Now, the event fills a day, starting with miniature horses, continuing with ponies and ending with draft horses. The demonstration of true horsepower is held in the New Holland Arena on the fourth day of the Farm Show.

All three competitions required a pair of equines to be guided by a driver as they pull a sled of concrete blocks for a certain distance. The weight gradually is increased until the team pulling the heaviest load the farthest wins. Miniature ponies can pull seven times their weight while draft horses can pull five times.

The day began with six miniature horse teams in classes of 34 inches, 35 inches and 38 inches. Miniature horses are required to pull the sled of cinderblocks 10 feet.

Next came pony pulling with two teams in the middleweight division of 1,526 to 1,825 pounds and four teams in heavyweight, which is 1,826 to 2,125 pounds.

Blake said he was delighted to win the $400 prize. “I’ll give the ponies hay and then we’ll make the 5 1/2 hour drive home,” he said.

The Farm Show traditional horse pulling competition, considered the World Series of the sport, began in midafternoon. Here, horses showed brute strength, teamwork and spirit.

Hardworking teamsters and their strong Belgians took on a heavy sled loaded with hundreds of 35-pound cinderblocks. They were required to pull it 27 1/2 feet. After each pull, more weight was added.

Horse pulling includes lightweight teams weighing 3,325 pounds and heavyweight teams weighing more than that.