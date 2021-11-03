30 years at the polls: Carlisle woman works last volunteer shift as judge of elections

Her fondest memories are of multiple generations arriving at the polls together.

“What I most enjoy are the couples who come in with little children,” Joyce Suter said. “Then it seems, in five years, they are grown up and voting themselves. It feels important. You’re watching life.”

For 30 years, this lifelong borough resident has been the judge of elections at Carlisle’s 3rd Ward 2nd District. Her stint as poll worker in charge at the Second Presbyterian Church ended with the last ballot cast Tuesday on Election Day.

Suter is moving to a different Carlisle precinct. With the change in address came her decision to step down as a judge of elections, clearing the way for younger volunteers to take over.

“This was my way of helping the vote,” Suter said. “It’s a civic duty. Everybody should contribute to society.”

Her involvement started years before her first elected term as judge of elections. Suter was a poll worker manning the table where volunteers verified voters’ registration. She also answered questions and helped neighbors learn to use the voting machine.

“They needed a judge and I just took over,” she said. “I’m in control of everything.”

As a judge, Suter starts each Election Day by picking up supplies for the poll workers. As the hours progress, she juggles the multiple roles of supervisor, troubleshooter and liaison between the church, the election bureau and the public.

“I take the votes back in after it’s over,” she said. “I make sure everything is in the right containers and boxes. The ladies who work the election bureau are very good and very organized. They have classes to tell us how to handle different situations that come up.”

A frequent Election Day problem is when a person in a hurry arrives at the wrong polling place and wants to vote where he or she is not registered. Other times, a glitch develops in processing paperwork filed through the motor voter registration law.

The 2020 election was particularly memorable for its high turnout and controversy.

“Everybody voted, which was wonderful,” Suter said. “People came in with Trump shirts. They can’t have any shirt with a person’s name on it, so we asked them to turn it inside out. Some folks didn’t want to change their clothes, so I gave them something to hold out in front of them. There were no arguments or fights, but it was hairy once in a while.

“I think everybody should help with an election if they are asked to help,” she said. “Everything is very safe and honest. I really don’t understand how anybody could throw an election with the stuff that we do. There are double checks.”

While voter turn-out for presidential elections has stayed consistently high, there has been a gradual decrease in turn-out for off-year elections that decide local government and school districts. To Suter, this is a shame, because the local elections are often more important.

“I don’t think people are as patriotic as they used to be,” she said. “People used to care more about voting.”

Over the years, Suter recruited friends, neighbors, her daughters and a son-in-law to serve as volunteer poll workers.

“We all enjoy being together, catching up and doing a good deed,” she said. “You are doing your responsibility as an American.”

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

