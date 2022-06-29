2nd West Nile virus positive mosquito found in Cumberland County

CARLISLE — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has found a second mosquito sample that tested positive for West Nile virus in Middlesex Township, Cumberland County said.

The county's vector control office is monitoring mosquito activity in the Middlesex area and is applying mosquito controls, the county said in a release. This includes setting up another collection trap at the positive location site, and re-surveying standing water habitats to either treat or remove them.

The first positive sample in the county for 2022 was collected in Dickinson Township earlier this month.

Mosquitoes transmit West Nile by feeding on infected birds and transmit the disease when biting another bird, animal or human.

The virus is not spread by person-to-person contact.

One in five people infected with the virus develop a mild infection called West Nile fever; aches, fever, skin rash and swollen lymph nodes are symptoms of this infection. With rest and fluids, most people recover in a few days. Less than 1% of infections develop into the life-threatening West Nile encephalitis. Symptoms in severe cases include a high fever, headache, neck stiffness, muscle weakness, disorientation, tremors, and convulsions. This infection requires immediate medical treatment.

