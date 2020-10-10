21 new COVID cases reported in Cumberland County on Saturday; no new deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health Saturday reported an additional 21 cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County, with no new deaths.
Cumberland County’s 7-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 17.86. In the past 14 days, 227 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 89.59 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period.
The DoH Saturday reported that 332 new persons in Cumberland County had confirmed negative testing results.
The southcentral region Saturday reported 289 new positives, with eight of region’s 13 counties reporting double-digit increases Friday into Saturday. York County had 82 new positives followed by Lebanon at 60, Dauphin at 50, Cumberland at 21 and Huntingdon at 18 new positives.
Blair and Franklin counties each reported 14 new positives while Adams reported 13 new cases. Seven additional deaths have been reported in the region with three in Blair County and one each in Dauphin, Franklin, Lebanon and Mifflin counties.
The DoH confirmed Saturday that there are 1,742 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 171,050. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19. Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 151 cases.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Oct. 3 and 9 is 230,104 with 8,204 positive cases. There were 47,337 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. Oct. 8. There are 8,344 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 36 new deaths reported.
“We know that congregation, especially in college and university settings, yields increase case counts,” said Dr. Rachel Levine, state secretary of health. “Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework will help keep our case counts low.”
There are 2,019,440 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
• Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
• Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;
• Nearly 5% are ages 13-18;
• Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;
• Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;
• Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and
• Approximately 21% are ages 65 or older.
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Oct. 10):
• Adams County (pop. 103,009): 13 new cases; 929 total cases (895 confirmed, 34 probable); 16,863 negatives; 26 deaths
• Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 3 new cases; 277 total cases (238 confirmed, 39 probable); 4,799 negatives; 6 deaths
• Blair County (pop. 121,829): 14 new cases; 858 total cases (825 confirmed, 33 probable); 18,647 negatives; 23 deaths
• Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 21 new cases; 2,070 total cases (1,930 confirmed, 140 probable); 33,086 negatives; 77 deaths
• Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 50 new cases; 4,143 total cases (4,040 confirmed, 103 probable); 48,185 negatives; 184 deaths
• Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 14 new cases; 1,889 total cases (1,812 confirmed, 77 probable); 22,389 negatives; 53 deaths
• Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 2 new cases; 59 total cases (56 confirmed, 3 probable); 1,373 negatives; 2 deaths
• Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 18 new cases; 527 total cases (475 confirmed, 52 probable); 6,776 negatives; 6 deaths
• Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 200 total cases (189 confirmed, 11 probable); 2,568 negatives; 8 deaths
• Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 60 new cases; 2,325 total cases (2,242 confirmed, 83 probable); 21,342 negatives; 64 deaths
• Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 5 new cases; 265 total cases (265 confirmed, 10 probable); 7,214 negatives; 3 deaths
• Perry County (pop. 46,272): 7 new cases; 267 total cases (241 confirmed, 26 probable); 4,445 negatives; 6 deaths
• York County (pop. 449,058): 82 new cases; 5,415 total cases (5,256 confirmed, 159 probable); 65,159 negatives; 176 deaths
