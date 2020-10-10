21 new COVID cases reported in Cumberland County on Saturday; no new deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health Saturday reported an additional 21 cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County, with no new deaths.

Cumberland County’s 7-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 17.86. In the past 14 days, 227 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 89.59 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period.

The DoH Saturday reported that 332 new persons in Cumberland County had confirmed negative testing results.

The southcentral region Saturday reported 289 new positives, with eight of region’s 13 counties reporting double-digit increases Friday into Saturday. York County had 82 new positives followed by Lebanon at 60, Dauphin at 50, Cumberland at 21 and Huntingdon at 18 new positives.

Blair and Franklin counties each reported 14 new positives while Adams reported 13 new cases. Seven additional deaths have been reported in the region with three in Blair County and one each in Dauphin, Franklin, Lebanon and Mifflin counties.

The DoH confirmed Saturday that there are 1,742 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 171,050. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19. Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 151 cases.