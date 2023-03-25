Easter festivities are back in Cumberland County, with egg hunts planned through April. This year, the Downtown Carlisle Association will also host a “Peep into Downtown Carlisle” from March 25 to April 8 where residents can win prices, visit downtown shops and even enjoy Peep-infused food and drink specialties at participating restaurants.

Here is a list of the free 2023 Easter egg hunts and Easter-related children’s events that The Sentinel has received so far:

Saturday, April 1

The 10th annual Downtown Carlisle Bunny Hop will take place from noon to 3 p.m. April 1, with Georgie Lou’s Retro Candy hosting the event. It is open for children 12 and younger and will involve 40-plus downtown businesses where children can collect treats, play games and make crafts. Participating locations will be on the event’s Facebook page or on maps available at Georgie Lou’s. There will also be photo opportunities during the event.

The Carlisle Country Market at 1446 Holly Pike, Carlisle, will offer the Hippity Hop Easter Egg Walk from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 1. Children, 10 and younger, will follow a trail through the market, collecting candy/treat-filled eggs. Crafts will also be available through noon.

The Meeting House will host an Easter Egg Hunt at its Carlisle and Dillsburg campuses from 1 to 3 p.m. April 1. There will be games and activities, as well as the egg hunt. To RSVP, visit the church’s website at

East Pennsboro Township will host its Easter Egg Hunt at 1 p.m. by the caboose at Adams-Ricci Community Park. The event is for children ages 1 to 8, and no registration is required. Children should bring their own baskets. There will also be photos with the Easter Bunny at 12:30 p.m. The rain date is April 2.

Grace United Methodist Church will host the Lemoyne Bunnyfest vendor fair event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 1 in its parking lot at 309 Herman Ave., Lemoyne. Visitors can shop the vendor fair, order food from food trucks, get a free visit with the Easter Bunny and participate in children’s games.

Hampden Township will host its Easter Egg Scramble at 10 a.m. April 1 at Hampden Park, behind the tennis courts. Participants should park in the pool parking lot. The hunt is open to all township children 2 to 8 years old. The event will be held rain or shine.

Lower Allen Township will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt rain or shine starting at 10 a.m. April 1 at Lower Allen Community Park off Lisburn Road. The egg hunt for children up to 3 years old will be at 10 .m. at the Upper Pavilion, 4 to 6-year-olds will hunt for eggs at 10:30 a.m. at the Keystone Pavilion, and the egg hunt for 7 to 10-year-olds will be at 11 a.m. at the Lower Pavilion. Children should bring their own basket.

Mount Pleasant Church of God in Dillsburg will host its Community Easter Egg for children in fifth grade and younger at the Cracked Pot Coffee Shop, 130 Gettysburg Pike, Mechanicsburg, at 10 a.m. April 1. Check-in starts at 10 a.m., and the egg hunt starts at 10:30 a.m. Parking is available across the street, and children should bring a bag or basket.

The Middlesex Township Easter Egg Hunt will take place at 10 a.m. April 1 at Middlesex Township Park off Beagle Club Road. Children ages 1 to 10 are invited to search for eggs, with a few prize eggs scattered during the hunt. Children should bring their own basket or bag, and the hunt starts sharply at 10. The egg hunt will be held rain, snow or shine.

An Easter Egg Hunt for children newborn to 10 years old will be held starting at noon April 1 at the Little League fields in Newville. The event is sponsored by American Legion Post 421.

The Plainfield Lions Club Easter Egg Hunt will be at 11 a.m. April 1 at West Pennsboro Township Municipal Park at 30 Park Road.

The Silver Spring Township Community Easter Egg Hunt will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Hidden Creek Park at 50 Millfording Road, Mechanicsburg. The event is for children ages 1 to 10 years old and includes face painting, live music, bounce house and food trucks.

South Middleton Township will host its Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. at Spring Meadows Park Pavilion #5. The event is for children ages 2 to 8 years old, and there will be a visit from the Easter Bunny. Children should bring their own baskets.







Sunday, April 2

Bethel Assembly of God at 1412 Holly Pike, Carlisle, will host its annual Easter Egg Scramble at 3 p.m. April 2. The event is rain or shine for children 12 and younger. There will be prizes, candy and giveaways, and no registration is required.

The #ForNewville Egg Hunt sponsored by Newville area churches will be held at 3 p.m. April 2 at Newville Community Park. There will be an egg hunt, snacks, prizes, face painting and an Easter lessons, as well as a grand prize drawing for Museum of the Bible tickets.

Saturday, April 8

The annual Barnitz Church Community Easter Egg Hunt will start with registration at 1 p.m. at the church, located at 23 Church Lane, Carlisle, off Pine Road just past Stuart Park at Barnitz Mill. All children through fifth grade are invited to attend the free event, which features visits with the Easter Bunny, snacks, treat bags and prizes for all age groups. For more information, visit www.connecting.church

.

Greater Grace Bible Fellowship will hold

its Community Easter Event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 8, with the egg hunt beginning promptly at 11 a.m. for all ages. The church is located at 119 4th St., Boiling Springs.

Carlisle United Methodist Church will host the Community Easter Egg Hunt from 10 a.m. to noon at 333 S. Spring Garden St., Carlisle. The event is for children newborn to fifth grade, and there will be crafts, games, snacks and egg hunts, as well as a visit from the Easter Bunny. Egg hunts will be divided into age groups in staggered times between 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Participants must register in advance by March 26 at

.

The Carlisle Family YMCA will host the Wet ‘N Wild Egg Hunt in the Pool at the facility of South West Street in Carlisle. The event will include three sessions from noon to 1:30 p.m., followed by a free swim until 2 p.m. There is no fee for the event, though registration is required at

. Each session is limited to 50 children, and children 6 and younger must have a parent in the water with them. Children should wear bathing suits and bring a towel and container for eggs.

Otterbein United Methodist Church will host its C

ommunity Easter Egg Hunt from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. April 8 rain or shine at the church, located at 647 Forge Road, Carlisle. The event is for children ages newborn to 12 years old. There will be a short Easter message at 10 a.m., followed by the egg hunt. The Easter Bunny will also be there for photos.

Mechanicsburg First Church of God will host an Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. April 8 at the church, located at 28 E. Main St., Mechanicsburg. The egg hunt is for children newborn to fifth grade, and children should bring their own baskets or bags to collect eggs. Easter crafts will also be available. Doors open at 9:30 a.m.

The New Cumberland Youth Baseball Association will host an Ea

ster Egg Hunt at New Cumberland Borough Park at 11 a.m. April 8. The egg hunts will be divided into age groups from newborn to 10 years old. Hunts will start at 11 a.m., and the

event also includes prizes, raffles, food and Easter Bunny photos.

The Shippensburg Historical Society will host its second annual Easter Egg Hunt from noon to 1 p.m. April 8 at the historical society at 52 W. King St., Shippensburg. Families are encouraged to tour the historic Stewart House for Stewart House Bingo and play historical games. The egg hunt will begin at 1 p.m., and will include a grand prize for the child who finds a special egg.

Notice an egg hunt missing from this year’s roundup? Email The Sentinel at frontdoor@cumberlink.com for inclusion on the list.

Photos: West Street AME Zion Church Easter egg hunt in Carlisle