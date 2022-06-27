 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 Carlisle Summerfair schedule

Summerfair logo

Here is a schedule of events for Carlisle Summerfair as the event continues this week. Those labeled with an asterix will involve a cost. Click here for the full online schedule.

Monday June 27

  • 5-8 p.m.: Free open pool night (Boiling Springs Pool, 2 Mountain Road, Boiling Springs)
  • 6:30-7:30 p.m.: Free historic Carlisle walking tour
    • Attendees should meet at the East South Street entrance to the Old Graveyard.
    • Street parking available along East South Street, South Bedford Street, and South Hanover Street
    • Learn about several people buried in the Old Graveyard who have a connection to the Whiskey Rebellion that occurred in western Pennsylvania.

Tuesday June 28

  • 6-9 p.m.: Jim Thorpe Track & Field Meet (Ken Millen Field, Carlisle High School)

Wednesday June 29

  • 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Free Peanut + Kids Carnival (LeTort Park, 260 E. Pomfret St.)
    • Ages 3- 10
  • 7-8:30 p.m.: Free talk: Remembering Agnes: Discussion of flooding of June 1972 (Cumberland County Historical Society, 21 N. Pitt St., Carlisle)

Thursday June 30

  • 5:45-6:45 p.m.: Girls Youth Softball Game (Dickinson Park, 1240 Ritner Highway)
  • 7 p.m.: All Star softball game (Dickinson Park, 1240 Ritner Highway)

Friday July 1

  • 5:45 p.m.: Rain date softball games (Dickinson Park, 1240 Ritner Highway)
  • 6-8 p.m.: Free children's fishing derby (LeTort Park, 260 E. Pomfret St.)
    • Ages 4-12
    • On site registration starts at 5 p.m.

Saturday July 2

  • 8 a.m.: Free 5K Run  (Mooreland Avenue, Dickinson College)
    • Must pre-register by June 24
    • Check-in for the race between 7 and 8 a.m.
  • 9-11 a.m.: Free mini-golf tournament (Carlisle Sports Emporium, 29 S. Middlesex Road, Carlisle.)
  • 10 a.m.-noon: Free family photo scavenger hunt (YMCA 311 S. West St.)
  • 9:30 p.m.: Free Stars Burst Over Carlisle fireworks (Carlisle Fairgrounds, 1000 Bryn Mawr Road)
    • Gates open at 7 p.m.
    • Rain date 9:30 p.m. July 3 at Carlisle Fairgrounds

Sunday July 3

  • 5-7 p.m.: Free open pool night (Carlisle Community Pool, 1236 Franklin St.)
  • 8 p.m.: Harrisburg Symphony (John Dickinson Campus, Dickinson College)
    • Rain/heat site ATS Auditorium, 360 W. Louther St.
