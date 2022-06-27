2022 Carlisle Summerfair schedule

Here is a schedule of events for Carlisle Summerfair as the event continues this week. Those labeled with an asterix will involve a cost. Click here for the full online schedule.
Monday June 27
- 5-8 p.m.: Free open pool night (Boiling Springs Pool, 2 Mountain Road, Boiling Springs)
- 6:30-7:30 p.m.: Free historic Carlisle walking tour
- Attendees should meet at the East South Street entrance to the Old Graveyard.
- Street parking available along East South Street, South Bedford Street, and South Hanover Street
- Learn about several people buried in the Old Graveyard who have a connection to the Whiskey Rebellion that occurred in western Pennsylvania.
Tuesday June 28
- 6-9 p.m.: Jim Thorpe Track & Field Meet (Ken Millen Field, Carlisle High School)
- Free preregistration required: www.carlislePA.org/register
Wednesday June 29
- 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Free Peanut + Kids Carnival (LeTort Park, 260 E. Pomfret St.)
- Ages 3- 10
- 7-8:30 p.m.: Free talk: Remembering Agnes: Discussion of flooding of June 1972 (Cumberland County Historical Society, 21 N. Pitt St., Carlisle)
Thursday June 30
- 5:45-6:45 p.m.: Girls Youth Softball Game (Dickinson Park, 1240 Ritner Highway)
- 7 p.m.: All Star softball game (Dickinson Park, 1240 Ritner Highway)
Friday July 1
- 5:45 p.m.: Rain date softball games (Dickinson Park, 1240 Ritner Highway)
- 6-8 p.m.: Free children's fishing derby (LeTort Park, 260 E. Pomfret St.)
- Ages 4-12
- On site registration starts at 5 p.m.
Saturday July 2
- 8 a.m.: Free 5K Run (Mooreland Avenue, Dickinson College)
- Must pre-register by June 24
- Check-in for the race between 7 and 8 a.m.
- 9-11 a.m.: Free mini-golf tournament (Carlisle Sports Emporium, 29 S. Middlesex Road, Carlisle.)
- 10 a.m.-noon: Free family photo scavenger hunt (YMCA 311 S. West St.)
- 9:30 p.m.: Free Stars Burst Over Carlisle fireworks (Carlisle Fairgrounds, 1000 Bryn Mawr Road)
- Gates open at 7 p.m.
- Rain date 9:30 p.m. July 3 at Carlisle Fairgrounds
Sunday July 3
- 5-7 p.m.: Free open pool night (Carlisle Community Pool, 1236 Franklin St.)
- 8 p.m.: Harrisburg Symphony (John Dickinson Campus, Dickinson College)
- Rain/heat site ATS Auditorium, 360 W. Louther St.