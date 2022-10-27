2022 Carlisle Halloween Parade winners

A panel of four judges selected the first, second and third place winners for four categories of parade participants, Andrea Crouse, Director of Parks and Recreation said. The winners received cash prizes.
Division I: Small Groups The Enchanted Teapot Body Brokers Clue: Dare to Make an Accusation Division II: Large Groups Carlisle Area Mountain Bike Team Cub Scout Pack #189 "Building a Future Together" CALC presents "Spooky Lanternflies and their Predators!" Division III: Walking Groups with Vehicles
The Spirit of the Dance Studio presents "Day of the Dead...Dancing Skeletons" Jeeps R 4 Girlz and Mango Tango Threads and More HD Entertainment and Carlisle Dance Division IV: Floats and Car Clubs "Baby Shark" presented by Grow & Tell Speech Therapy Carlisle Area Midget Football Double Vision Acres Farm
Photos: Scenes from the 2022 Carlisle Halloween Parade
A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown Carlisle Wednesday night, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Dance groups made sure to entertain the crowds during the Carlisle Halloween Parade Wednesday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
A "Stranger Things" float was one of many coordinated costume groups at the Carlisle Halloween parade.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
There was a wide variety of costumes at Carlisle's Halloween Parade Wednesday night, including from Disney-owned properties like "Maleficent," Marvel's "Moon Knight" and "Sleeping Beauty," as well as characters from "Beetlejuice."
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Vehicles were loaded with Halloween decor as they traveled through the parade route in Carlisle Wednesday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Children along the parade route received candy from participants in the Carlisle Halloween Parade Wednesday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday with plenty of floats carrying costumed residents.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Children wait for candy on the sidelines of the Carlisle Halloween Parade route Wednesday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle area children with their bags in tow wait for candy during the Halloween Parade Wednesday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Cumberland Valley Midget Football team rides a float down the Carlisle Halloween Parade route Wednesday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Some floats made sure to bring the horror back to Halloween during the Carlisle Halloween Parade.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Pets also got into the Halloween spirit during the Carlisle Halloween Parade.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
A vehicle in the Carlisle Halloween Parade puts a new spin on clown car Wednesday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle sports teams participated in the Halloween Parade Wednesday night in the borough.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and
cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.