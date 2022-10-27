 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 Carlisle Halloween Parade winners
2022 Carlisle Halloween Parade winners

  • Maddie Seiler

Skeletons, clowns and other scary characters flooded the borough for the annual event.

A panel of four judges selected the first, second and third place winners for four categories of parade participants, Andrea Crouse, Director of Parks and Recreation said. The winners received cash prizes.

Division I: Small Groups

  • The Enchanted Teapot
  • Body Brokers
  • Clue: Dare to Make an Accusation

Division II: Large Groups

  • Carlisle Area Mountain Bike Team
  • Cub Scout Pack #189 "Building a Future Together"
  • CALC presents "Spooky Lanternflies and their Predators!"

Division III: Walking Groups with Vehicles

  • The Spirit of the Dance Studio presents "Day of the Dead...Dancing Skeletons"
  • Jeeps R 4 Girlz and Mango Tango Threads and More
  • HD Entertainment and Carlisle Dance

Division IV: Floats and Car Clubs

  • "Baby Shark" presented by Grow & Tell Speech Therapy
  • Carlisle Area Midget Football
  • Double Vision Acres Farm
Carlisle Halloween Parade 3.JPG

Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.
Carlisle Halloween Parade 2.JPG

Carlisle Parks and Recreation held its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A collection of scary, sweet and fun costumed characters marched through downtown, passing out candy to spectators lining the streets.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

