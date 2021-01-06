 Skip to main content
2021 virtual Pennsylvania Farm Show schedule
2021 virtual Pennsylvania Farm Show schedule

Here are the daily highlights from this year's virtual Pennsylvania Farm Show:

Saturday, Jan. 9

  • 8 a.m.: Issues Facing Grandfamilies
  • 9:15 a.m.: Dismiss the Myths: Common Myths About Ticks, Mosquitoes and Other Vectors
  • Noon: Kitchen Kids: Ranch Potatoes
  • 3 p.m.: Connecting Kids with Nature and Forests. Followed by tour of Sterman Masser Potato Farms in Sacramento, Schuylkill County
  • 5 p.m.: Pennsylvania Pairings: Chicken Meatballs with Apple Butter Dipping Sauce and Pennsylvania Wood Aged Cider
  • 7 p.m.: Goodnight Story

Sunday, Jan. 10

  • 8 a.m.: Planning for Risk: Risk Management for New and Beginning Farmers
  • 9:15 a.m.: Tick Behavior and Protection from Ticks
  • Noon: Kitchen Kids: Apple Pie Bites.
  • 3 p.m.: Weathering the Storm in Agriculture: How to Cultivate a Productive Mindset
  • 4:30 p.m.: Let's Make Dinner: Herb Crusted Venison Medallions with Edamame Succotash, Brown Rice and Blueberry BBQ Sauce
  • 5 p.m.: Pennsylvania Pairings: Lamb Sliders with Red Cabbage Slaw and Pennsylvania Porter
  • 7 p.m.: Goodnight Story

Monday, Jan. 11

  • 8 a.m.: Solar Energy and Agriculture: New Opportunities
  • 8:30 a.m.: 4-H Demonstration: Alpaca Obstacle Courses
  • 9:15 a.m.: Protecting Your Family’s Water
  • 10 a.m.: Panel Discussion: Cultivating Innovation, How Research is Transforming the Agriculture Industry; Spotted Lanternfly 101; Color Explosion, Making Butter and Engineer a Farm workshops
  • 11 a.m.: STEM Demonstration: Make Butter from Cream; Farm of the Future
  • Noon: Kitchen Kids, Mixed Berry Roll Ups and Honey Rice Krispy Balls; Sally McMurry, author of “Pennsylvania Farming: A History in Landscapes;” How to Launch A Successful Business
  • 1 p.m.: Veterans in Agriculture
  • 2:30 p.m.: Fun with Plants, Do it Yourself Home Hydroponics
  • 3 p.m.: Points to Ponder Before You Raise Poultry; Ask Penn State Extension Experts about Home Food Preservation; tour of vegetables grown at Harvest Valley Farms in Valencia
  • 3:30 p.m.: Farm Show History: The early years through 1930
  • 4 p.m.: Cooking Hacks with Giant; Let's Make Dinner: Roasted Root Tacos with Carrot Top Chimichurri and Vegetarian Caldo Verde
  • 5 p.m.: Pennsylvania Pairings: Barley, Kale, Sweet Potato and Kombucha
  • 7 p.m.: Goodnight Story

Tuesday, Jan. 12

  • 8 a.m.: Backyard Woodlots
  • 8:30 a.m.: 4-H archery demonstration
  • 9:15 a.m.: Techniques for Managing Some Common Household Insects and Pests
  • 10 a.m.: Panel Discussion on Cultivating Excellence; Farm Show Scholarship Foundation Recipient and Donor Award Presentation; Virtual Calving Corner Kick Off at Meadow Spring Farm in Lancaster County
  • 11 a.m.: STEM demonstration; Farm of the Future and Virtual Calving Corner question and answers
  • Noon: Kitchen Kids: Classic Blended Burger and Flatbread Mushroom Pizza; Caring for the Environment: Sustainability on Dairy Farms and the Essentials of Business Planning
  • 1 p.m.: Veterans in Ag: Butler Hill Maple Farm; Pennsylvania Farm Show Agricultural Law Symposium; Behind the Scenes Look at A Milking Parlor
  • 2 p.m.: From Cow to Cup: The Journey of Milk
  • 2:15 p.m.: Utility Scale Solar Leasing: How it Works and When it Doesn't
  • 2:30 p.m.: Fun with Plants: Make a Light Maze
  • 3 p.m.: A Positive and Open Discussion About Type 2 Diabetes; Farm Tour: Phillips Mushrooms in Kennett Square; What Do Cows Eat?
  • 3:30 p.m.: Farm Show History: the 1940s to the 1960s
  • 4 p.m.: Cooking Hacks with Giant; Calf Care 101
  • 4:30 p.m.: Let's Make Dinner: Mushroom, Fennel, Onion, Asiago Crostata
  • 5:00 p.m.: Pennsylvania Pairings: Lebanon Bologna Wedge Salad
  • 7 p.m.: Goodnight Story

Wednesday, Jan. 13

  • 8 a.m.: Master Watershed Steward Informational Session
  • 8:30 a.m.: 4-H Demonstration: Livestock
  • 9:15 a.m.: How to Avoid Common Home Food Safety Mistakes and Myths
  • 10 a.m.: Panel Discussion on Cultivating Insight; Color Explosion, Making Butter and Engineer a Farm workshops; Calving Corner and the Whitaker Center
  • 11 .a.m.: STEM demonstration; Farm of the Future
  • Noon: Kitchen Kids: Cheesy Quiche; How to Launch a Successful Business
  • 1 p.m.: Veterans in Ag: Blue Dog Farms; Small and Backyard Poultry
  • 1:30 p.m.: Milkshake Contest
  • 2:30 p.m.: Fun with Plants: Grow New Plants with Food Scraps; Seed Your Future
  • 3 p.m.: Rain to Drain — Slow the Flow, what happens to rain once it hits the ground?
  • 3:30 p.m.: Farm Show History: 1970s-1990s
  • 4 p.m.: Cooking Hacks with Giant; Speaking of Agriculture, PennVet Bellwether Sessions
  • 4:30 p.m.: Let’s Make Dinner: Classic Cheesecake with Sweet Potato and Pecan Caramel Topping
  • 5:00 p.m.: Pennsylvania Pairings: Butternut Squash Dip and Pennsylvania Chardonnay
  • 7 p.m.: Goodnight Story

Thursday, Jan. 14

  • 8 a.m.: Creating a Backyard Oasis for Wildlife
  • 8:30 a.m.: 4-H Demonstration: Wildlife
  • 9:15 a.m.: Pond Management
  • 9:30 a.m.: Farm Show Rural Broadband Program
  • 10 a.m.: Panel Discussion: Cultivating Diversity
  • 11 a.m.: STEM Demonstration; Farm of the Future
  • Noon: Kitchen Kids: Pancakes; Launching Online Sales
  • 1 p.m.: Veterans in Ag: Heritage Meadows Farm; Being An EggSpert, Buying And Cooking Eggs; Pennsylvania Farm Show Agricultural Law Symposium
  • 2:15 p.m.: Pesticide Drama and Non-Target Liability
  • 2:30 p.m.: Fun with Plants: Plant-Based Tie Dye
  • 3 p.m.: Let's Cook at Home for Weight Management; Farm Tour of Blue Dog Farms in New Freedom
  • 3:30 p.m.: Farm Show History: 2000s
  • 4 p.m.: Cooking Hacks with Giant
  • 4:30 p.m.: Let's Make Dinner: Beef Flat Iron with Hollandaise Sauce, Roasted Potatoes and Autumn Spiraled Veggies
  • 5 p.m.: Pennsylvania Pairings: Bacon Jam and Pennsylvania Cabernet Sauvignon
  • 7 p.m.: Goodnight Story

Friday, Jan. 15

  • 8:30 a.m.: 4-H Demonstration of fiber arts
  • 9:15 a.m.: Backyard Stream Repair
  • 10 a.m.: Panel Discussion on Cultivating Commerce; Welfare and Practices Employed by Commercial Poultry Farms; Color Explosion: Making Butter and Engineer a Farm Workshop.
  • 11 a.m.: STEM demonstration; Farm of the Future.
  • Noon: Kitchen Kids: Maple Whip; Market and Competitive Research
  • 1 p.m.: Veterans in Agriculture; Candling Eggs at Home
  • 2 p.m.: Agritourism & Your Bottom Line
  • 2:30 p.m.: Fun With Plants: Water Filtration
  • 3 p.m.: Let's Cook at Home: the DASH Diet; Farm Tour at Bow Creek Farm of Hershey
  • 3:30 p.m.: Farm Show History: Where We Are Today
  • 4 p.m.: Cooking Hacks with Giant
  • 4:30 p.m.: Let's Make Dinner: BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza with Caramelized Onions, Arugula, Provolone Cheese and Shaved Butternut Squash
  • 5 p.m.: Pennsylvania Pairings: Honey Oat Meringues and Coffee
  • 7 p.m.: Goodnight Story

Saturday, Jan. 16

  • 8 a.m.: Family Forum — Common Challenges Facing Families with Young Children
  • 8:30 a.m.: 4-H demonstration with horses
  • 9:15 a.m.: Stormwater in Your Community
  • 3 p.m.: Where to Begin as a Forest Landowner: Exploring options for inspired landowners
  • 4:30 p.m.: Let's Make Dinner: Veal Milanese with Roasted Sweet Potatoes and Arugula, and Stout Braised Pot Roast with Roasted Vegetables
  • 5 p.m.: Pennsylvania Pairings: The Week in Review
  • 7 p.m.: Goodnight Story
