2021 virtual Pennsylvania Farm Show schedule

Here are the daily highlights from this year's virtual Pennsylvania Farm Show:
Saturday, Jan. 9
- 8 a.m.: Issues Facing Grandfamilies
- 9:15 a.m.: Dismiss the Myths: Common Myths About Ticks, Mosquitoes and Other Vectors
- Noon: Kitchen Kids: Ranch Potatoes
- 3 p.m.: Connecting Kids with Nature and Forests. Followed by tour of Sterman Masser Potato Farms in Sacramento, Schuylkill County
- 5 p.m.: Pennsylvania Pairings: Chicken Meatballs with Apple Butter Dipping Sauce and Pennsylvania Wood Aged Cider
- 7 p.m.: Goodnight Story
Sunday, Jan. 10
- 8 a.m.: Planning for Risk: Risk Management for New and Beginning Farmers
- 9:15 a.m.: Tick Behavior and Protection from Ticks
- Noon: Kitchen Kids: Apple Pie Bites.
- 3 p.m.: Weathering the Storm in Agriculture: How to Cultivate a Productive Mindset
- 4:30 p.m.: Let's Make Dinner: Herb Crusted Venison Medallions with Edamame Succotash, Brown Rice and Blueberry BBQ Sauce
- 5 p.m.: Pennsylvania Pairings: Lamb Sliders with Red Cabbage Slaw and Pennsylvania Porter
- 7 p.m.: Goodnight Story
Monday, Jan. 11
- 8 a.m.: Solar Energy and Agriculture: New Opportunities
- 8:30 a.m.: 4-H Demonstration: Alpaca Obstacle Courses
- 9:15 a.m.: Protecting Your Family’s Water
- 10 a.m.: Panel Discussion: Cultivating Innovation, How Research is Transforming the Agriculture Industry; Spotted Lanternfly 101; Color Explosion, Making Butter and Engineer a Farm workshops
- 11 a.m.: STEM Demonstration: Make Butter from Cream; Farm of the Future
- Noon: Kitchen Kids, Mixed Berry Roll Ups and Honey Rice Krispy Balls; Sally McMurry, author of “Pennsylvania Farming: A History in Landscapes;” How to Launch A Successful Business
- 1 p.m.: Veterans in Agriculture
- 2:30 p.m.: Fun with Plants, Do it Yourself Home Hydroponics
- 3 p.m.: Points to Ponder Before You Raise Poultry; Ask Penn State Extension Experts about Home Food Preservation; tour of vegetables grown at Harvest Valley Farms in Valencia
- 3:30 p.m.: Farm Show History: The early years through 1930
- 4 p.m.: Cooking Hacks with Giant; Let's Make Dinner: Roasted Root Tacos with Carrot Top Chimichurri and Vegetarian Caldo Verde
- 5 p.m.: Pennsylvania Pairings: Barley, Kale, Sweet Potato and Kombucha
- 7 p.m.: Goodnight Story
Tuesday, Jan. 12
- 8 a.m.: Backyard Woodlots
- 8:30 a.m.: 4-H archery demonstration
- 9:15 a.m.: Techniques for Managing Some Common Household Insects and Pests
- 10 a.m.: Panel Discussion on Cultivating Excellence; Farm Show Scholarship Foundation Recipient and Donor Award Presentation; Virtual Calving Corner Kick Off at Meadow Spring Farm in Lancaster County
- 11 a.m.: STEM demonstration; Farm of the Future and Virtual Calving Corner question and answers
- Noon: Kitchen Kids: Classic Blended Burger and Flatbread Mushroom Pizza; Caring for the Environment: Sustainability on Dairy Farms and the Essentials of Business Planning
- 1 p.m.: Veterans in Ag: Butler Hill Maple Farm; Pennsylvania Farm Show Agricultural Law Symposium; Behind the Scenes Look at A Milking Parlor
- 2 p.m.: From Cow to Cup: The Journey of Milk
- 2:15 p.m.: Utility Scale Solar Leasing: How it Works and When it Doesn't
- 2:30 p.m.: Fun with Plants: Make a Light Maze
- 3 p.m.: A Positive and Open Discussion About Type 2 Diabetes; Farm Tour: Phillips Mushrooms in Kennett Square; What Do Cows Eat?
- 3:30 p.m.: Farm Show History: the 1940s to the 1960s
- 4 p.m.: Cooking Hacks with Giant; Calf Care 101
- 4:30 p.m.: Let's Make Dinner: Mushroom, Fennel, Onion, Asiago Crostata
- 5:00 p.m.: Pennsylvania Pairings: Lebanon Bologna Wedge Salad
- 7 p.m.: Goodnight Story
Wednesday, Jan. 13
- 8 a.m.: Master Watershed Steward Informational Session
- 8:30 a.m.: 4-H Demonstration: Livestock
- 9:15 a.m.: How to Avoid Common Home Food Safety Mistakes and Myths
- 10 a.m.: Panel Discussion on Cultivating Insight; Color Explosion, Making Butter and Engineer a Farm workshops; Calving Corner and the Whitaker Center
- 11 .a.m.: STEM demonstration; Farm of the Future
- Noon: Kitchen Kids: Cheesy Quiche; How to Launch a Successful Business
- 1 p.m.: Veterans in Ag: Blue Dog Farms; Small and Backyard Poultry
- 1:30 p.m.: Milkshake Contest
- 2:30 p.m.: Fun with Plants: Grow New Plants with Food Scraps; Seed Your Future
- 3 p.m.: Rain to Drain — Slow the Flow, what happens to rain once it hits the ground?
- 3:30 p.m.: Farm Show History: 1970s-1990s
- 4 p.m.: Cooking Hacks with Giant; Speaking of Agriculture, PennVet Bellwether Sessions
- 4:30 p.m.: Let’s Make Dinner: Classic Cheesecake with Sweet Potato and Pecan Caramel Topping
- 5:00 p.m.: Pennsylvania Pairings: Butternut Squash Dip and Pennsylvania Chardonnay
- 7 p.m.: Goodnight Story
Thursday, Jan. 14
- 8 a.m.: Creating a Backyard Oasis for Wildlife
- 8:30 a.m.: 4-H Demonstration: Wildlife
- 9:15 a.m.: Pond Management
- 9:30 a.m.: Farm Show Rural Broadband Program
- 10 a.m.: Panel Discussion: Cultivating Diversity
- 11 a.m.: STEM Demonstration; Farm of the Future
- Noon: Kitchen Kids: Pancakes; Launching Online Sales
- 1 p.m.: Veterans in Ag: Heritage Meadows Farm; Being An EggSpert, Buying And Cooking Eggs; Pennsylvania Farm Show Agricultural Law Symposium
- 2:15 p.m.: Pesticide Drama and Non-Target Liability
- 2:30 p.m.: Fun with Plants: Plant-Based Tie Dye
- 3 p.m.: Let's Cook at Home for Weight Management; Farm Tour of Blue Dog Farms in New Freedom
- 3:30 p.m.: Farm Show History: 2000s
- 4 p.m.: Cooking Hacks with Giant
- 4:30 p.m.: Let's Make Dinner: Beef Flat Iron with Hollandaise Sauce, Roasted Potatoes and Autumn Spiraled Veggies
- 5 p.m.: Pennsylvania Pairings: Bacon Jam and Pennsylvania Cabernet Sauvignon
- 7 p.m.: Goodnight Story
Friday, Jan. 15
- 8:30 a.m.: 4-H Demonstration of fiber arts
- 9:15 a.m.: Backyard Stream Repair
- 10 a.m.: Panel Discussion on Cultivating Commerce; Welfare and Practices Employed by Commercial Poultry Farms; Color Explosion: Making Butter and Engineer a Farm Workshop.
- 11 a.m.: STEM demonstration; Farm of the Future.
- Noon: Kitchen Kids: Maple Whip; Market and Competitive Research
- 1 p.m.: Veterans in Agriculture; Candling Eggs at Home
- 2 p.m.: Agritourism & Your Bottom Line
- 2:30 p.m.: Fun With Plants: Water Filtration
- 3 p.m.: Let's Cook at Home: the DASH Diet; Farm Tour at Bow Creek Farm of Hershey
- 3:30 p.m.: Farm Show History: Where We Are Today
- 4 p.m.: Cooking Hacks with Giant
- 4:30 p.m.: Let's Make Dinner: BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza with Caramelized Onions, Arugula, Provolone Cheese and Shaved Butternut Squash
- 5 p.m.: Pennsylvania Pairings: Honey Oat Meringues and Coffee
- 7 p.m.: Goodnight Story
Saturday, Jan. 16
- 8 a.m.: Family Forum — Common Challenges Facing Families with Young Children
- 8:30 a.m.: 4-H demonstration with horses
- 9:15 a.m.: Stormwater in Your Community
- 3 p.m.: Where to Begin as a Forest Landowner: Exploring options for inspired landowners
- 4:30 p.m.: Let's Make Dinner: Veal Milanese with Roasted Sweet Potatoes and Arugula, and Stout Braised Pot Roast with Roasted Vegetables
- 5 p.m.: Pennsylvania Pairings: The Week in Review
- 7 p.m.: Goodnight Story