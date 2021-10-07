 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2021 trick-or-treat dates in Cumberland County
0 Comments
alert top story

2021 trick-or-treat dates in Cumberland County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Trick-Or-Treat 9

Brohdy Morrison, 12, dressed as a Tyrannosaurus rex, roams Media Drive in search of candy during trick or treat in Carlisle in 2020.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Here is a look at the 2021 trick-or-treat dates in Cumberland County. All events are scheduled to take place from 6 to 8 p.m.

Not all municipalities had information immediately available about their events.

Camp Hill: Oct. 28

Carlisle: Oct. 31

East Pennsboro: Oct. 28

Hampden: Oct. 31

Lemoyne: Oct. 28

Lower Allen: Oct. 28

Lower Frankford: Oct. 31

Mechanicsburg: Oct. 28

Middlesex: Oct. 31

Mount Holly Springs: Oct. 28

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

New Cumberland: Oct. 28

Newville: Oct. 28

North Middleton: Oct. 31

North Newton: Oct. 28

Shippensburg Borough: Oct. 30

Shiremanstown: Oct. 28

Silver Spring: Oct. 31

South Middleton: Oct. 31

South Newton: Oct. 28

Southampton: Oct. 30

Upper Allen: Oct. 28

West Pennsboro: Oct. 28

Wormleysburg: Oct. 28

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Is violent crime on the rise?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News