Here is a look at the 2021 trick-or-treat dates in Cumberland County. All events are scheduled to take place from 6 to 8 p.m.
Not all municipalities had information immediately available about their events.
Camp Hill: Oct. 28
Carlisle: Oct. 31
East Pennsboro: Oct. 28
Hampden: Oct. 31
Lemoyne: Oct. 28
Lower Allen: Oct. 28
Lower Frankford: Oct. 31
Mechanicsburg: Oct. 28
Middlesex: Oct. 31
Mount Holly Springs: Oct. 28
New Cumberland: Oct. 28
Newville: Oct. 28
North Middleton: Oct. 31
North Newton: Oct. 28
Shippensburg Borough: Oct. 30
Shiremanstown: Oct. 28
Silver Spring: Oct. 31
South Middleton: Oct. 31
South Newton: Oct. 28
Southampton: Oct. 30