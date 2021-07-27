2021 Shippensburg Community Fair schedule

Here is the schedule for the 2021 Shippensburg Fair at the Shippensburg Fairgrounds at
SUNDAY, JULY 25
- 3 p.m. - Livestock Stockman's Contest - Livestock Show Ring
- 7 p.m. - Shippensburg Band Concert - Stage
- 7:30 p.m. - Community Vespers Service - Stage
MONDAY, JULY 26
- 8 a.m. - Open & Junior Breeding Goat Show - Livestock Show Ring
- 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Youth-Farm-Home Products entered - Home Products Building (not including Baked Goods)
- 1 p.m. - Open Rabbit Show & Rabbit Skill-a-thon - Livestock Show Ring
- 6 p.m. - 2021 Little Miss Shippensburg Community Fair Contest - Stage
- 6 & 8 p.m. - The Comedy Magic of Lee Germain & Judi - Beside Home Products Bldg. #1
- 7 p.m. - Youth Showing and Fitting Contest - Jersey & Milking Shorthorns - Dairy Show Barn
- 7:30 p.m. - 2021 Miss Shippensburg Community Fair Queen Contest - Stage
- 8 p.m. - Barnyard Olympics - Gro-Mar Ring
TUESDAY, JULY 27
- 9 a.m. - Youth-Farm-Home Products Exhibit Judging Begins
- 9 a.m.-noon - Baked Goods Entered - Home Products Building #1
- 9 a.m. - Open & Junior Breeding Beef Show - Livestock Show Ring
- 1 p.m. - Baked Goods Judging Begins
- 1 p.m. - Open & Junior Breeding Sheep Show - Livestock Show Ring
- 4 p.m. - Milking Shorthorn Show - Dairy Show Barn
- 4:30 p.m. - Alpaca Show - Livestock Show Ring
- 5:30 p.m. - Baked Goods Auction - Between Home Products Bldg. #1 & #2
- 6 p.m. - District II Jersey Show - Dairy Show Barn
- 6 & 8 p.m. - The Comedy Magic of Lee Germain & Judi - Beside Home Products Bldg. #1
- 6:30 p.m. - Horse Pulling Contest - Gro-Mar Ring
- 8 p.m. - Dirt Drags - Gro-Mar Ring
- 7:30 p.m. - "The Chris Ruble Band" - Country/Classic Rock
WEDNESDAY, JULY 28
- 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. - 51st Annual Craft Show
- 10:30 a.m.- 4 p.m. - Kiddies' Day - Special ride prices. All rides discounted to 1 ticket until 4 p.m. Ticket windows close at 3:30 p.m.
- Noon - Franklin Co. Beekeepers Association Presentation - Between Home Products Bldg. #1 & #2
- 2 p.m. - Franklin Co. Beekeepers Association Presentation - Between Home Products Bldg. #1 & #2
- 3 p.m. - The Comedy Magic of Lee Germain & Judi - Beside Home Products Bldg. #1
- 6 & 8 p.m. - The Comedy Magic of Lee Germain & Judi - Beside Home Products Bldg. #1
- 7 p.m. - Youth Dairy Judging Contest - Dairy Show Barn
- 7 p.m. - Antique Tractor Pull - Gro-Mar Ring
- 7:30 p.m. - "Into The Spin" - Pop, Rock, and Soul
THURSDAY, JULY 29
- 8 a.m. - Open & Junior Market Beef Show - Livestock Show Ring
- 1 p.m. - Open & Junior Market Lamb Show - Livestock Show Ring, followed by Open & Junior Market Goat Show
- 6 & 8 p.m. - The Comedy Magic of Lee Germain & Judi - Beside Home Products Bldg. #1
- 7 p.m. - Youth Showing and Fitting Contest - Holstein, Ayrshire, Guernsey, and Brown Swiss - Dairy Show Barn
- 7 p.m. - Tractor Pull (Farm Stock) - Gro-Mar Ring
- 7:30 p.m. - "Presley & Taylor" - Country duet
FRIDAY, JULY 30
- 8:30 a.m. - Open & Junior Market Swine Show - Livestock Show Ring
- 4 p.m. - Brown Swiss, Ayrshire, and Guernsey Show - Dairy Show Barn
- 5 p.m. - Supreme Livestock Showman Contest - Livestock Show Ring
- 6 & 8 p.m. - The Comedy Magic of Lee Germain & Judi - Beside Home Products Bldg. #1
- 6:30 p.m. - Holstein Show - Dairy Show Barn
- 7 p.m. - Tractor & Truck Pull - Gro-Mar Ring
- 7 p.m. - Karaoke Contest
SATURDAY, JULY 31
- 8 a.m. - Draft Horse Show - Gro-Mar Ring
- 8:30 a.m. - Chuck Lesher 5K Classic - 5K Run/Walk hosted by Chambersburg Road Runners Club. Registration inside Gate #7 on top of hill.
- 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. - Kiddies' Day - Special ride prices. All rides discounted to 1 ticket until 4 p.m. Ticket windows close at 3:30 p.m.
- 1 p.m. - Shippensburg Community Fair Junior Livestock Sale - Livestock Show Ring
- 5 p.m. - Annual Horse Show - Gro-Mar Ring
- 7:30 p.m. - "The Hobbs Sisters" - Modern Country