2021 Shippensburg Community Fair schedule
editor's pick top story

2021 Shippensburg Community Fair schedule

Ship Fair 7

Kids of all ages enjoy the amusement rides at the Shippensburg Fair Monday evening, July 26, 2021.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

2021 Shippensburg Fair

Here is the schedule for the 2021 Shippensburg Fair at the Shippensburg Fairgrounds at

SUNDAY, JULY 25

  • 3 p.m. - Livestock Stockman's Contest - Livestock Show Ring
  • 7 p.m. - Shippensburg Band Concert - Stage
  • 7:30 p.m. - Community Vespers Service - Stage

MONDAY, JULY 26

  • 8 a.m. - Open & Junior Breeding Goat Show - Livestock Show Ring
  • 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Youth-Farm-Home Products entered - Home Products Building (not including Baked Goods)
  • 1 p.m. - Open Rabbit Show & Rabbit Skill-a-thon - Livestock Show Ring
  • 6 p.m. - 2021 Little Miss Shippensburg Community Fair Contest - Stage
  • 6 & 8 p.m. - The Comedy Magic of Lee Germain & Judi - Beside Home Products Bldg. #1
  • 7 p.m. - Youth Showing and Fitting Contest - Jersey & Milking Shorthorns - Dairy Show Barn
  • 7:30 p.m. - 2021 Miss Shippensburg Community Fair Queen Contest - Stage
  • 8 p.m. - Barnyard Olympics - Gro-Mar Ring

TUESDAY, JULY 27

  • 9 a.m. - Youth-Farm-Home Products Exhibit Judging Begins
  • 9 a.m.-noon - Baked Goods Entered - Home Products Building #1
  • 9 a.m. - Open & Junior Breeding Beef Show - Livestock Show Ring
  • 1 p.m. - Baked Goods Judging Begins
  • 1 p.m. - Open & Junior Breeding Sheep Show - Livestock Show Ring
  • 4 p.m. - Milking Shorthorn Show - Dairy Show Barn
  • 4:30 p.m. - Alpaca Show - Livestock Show Ring
  • 5:30 p.m. - Baked Goods Auction - Between Home Products Bldg. #1 & #2
  • 6 p.m. - District II Jersey Show - Dairy Show Barn
  • 6 & 8 p.m. - The Comedy Magic of Lee Germain & Judi - Beside Home Products Bldg. #1
  • 6:30 p.m. - Horse Pulling Contest - Gro-Mar Ring
  • 8 p.m. - Dirt Drags - Gro-Mar Ring
  • 7:30 p.m. - "The Chris Ruble Band" - Country/Classic Rock

WEDNESDAY, JULY 28

  • 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. - 51st Annual Craft Show
  • 10:30 a.m.- 4 p.m. - Kiddies' Day - Special ride prices. All rides discounted to 1 ticket until 4 p.m. Ticket windows close at 3:30 p.m.
  • Noon - Franklin Co. Beekeepers Association Presentation - Between Home Products Bldg. #1 & #2
  • 2 p.m. - Franklin Co. Beekeepers Association Presentation - Between Home Products Bldg. #1 & #2
  • 3 p.m. - The Comedy Magic of Lee Germain & Judi - Beside Home Products Bldg. #1
  • 6 & 8 p.m. - The Comedy Magic of Lee Germain & Judi - Beside Home Products Bldg. #1
  • 7 p.m. - Youth Dairy Judging Contest - Dairy Show Barn
  • 7 p.m. - Antique Tractor Pull - Gro-Mar Ring
  • 7:30 p.m. - "Into The Spin" - Pop, Rock, and Soul

THURSDAY, JULY 29

  • 8 a.m. - Open & Junior Market Beef Show - Livestock Show Ring
  • 1 p.m. - Open & Junior Market Lamb Show - Livestock Show Ring, followed by Open & Junior Market Goat Show
  • 6 & 8 p.m. - The Comedy Magic of Lee Germain & Judi - Beside Home Products Bldg. #1
  • 7 p.m. - Youth Showing and Fitting Contest - Holstein, Ayrshire, Guernsey, and Brown Swiss - Dairy Show Barn
  • 7 p.m. - Tractor Pull (Farm Stock) - Gro-Mar Ring
  • 7:30 p.m. - "Presley & Taylor" - Country duet

FRIDAY, JULY 30

  • 8:30 a.m. - Open & Junior Market Swine Show - Livestock Show Ring
  • 4 p.m. - Brown Swiss, Ayrshire, and Guernsey Show - Dairy Show Barn
  • 5 p.m. - Supreme Livestock Showman Contest - Livestock Show Ring
  • 6 & 8 p.m. - The Comedy Magic of Lee Germain & Judi - Beside Home Products Bldg. #1
  • 6:30 p.m. - Holstein Show - Dairy Show Barn
  • 7 p.m. - Tractor & Truck Pull - Gro-Mar Ring
  • 7 p.m. - Karaoke Contest

SATURDAY, JULY 31

  • 8 a.m. - Draft Horse Show - Gro-Mar Ring
  • 8:30 a.m. - Chuck Lesher 5K Classic - 5K Run/Walk hosted by Chambersburg Road Runners Club. Registration inside Gate #7 on top of hill.
  • 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. - Kiddies' Day - Special ride prices. All rides discounted to 1 ticket until 4 p.m. Ticket windows close at 3:30 p.m.
  • 1 p.m. - Shippensburg Community Fair Junior Livestock Sale - Livestock Show Ring
  • 5 p.m. - Annual Horse Show - Gro-Mar Ring
  • 7:30 p.m. - "The Hobbs Sisters" - Modern Country
