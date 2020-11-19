2020 Carlisle Turkey Trot set to go virtual starting this Sunday

Turkey Trot is back, but in a virtual format due to the pandemic.

The Carlisle Family YMCA has reinvented its Thanksgiving tradition. The annual event is being presented by Penn State Health.

Instead of a one-day race, the competition will extend from this Sunday, Nov. 22, through midnight Monday, Nov. 30.

For a registration fee of $10, participants will be able to run or walk anywhere in the world using one of three distance options: one-mile, 5K or 10K. They can upload their results to the race website anytime that week by following the directions in their confirmation email.

In lieu of age group and overall best time awards, organizers have arranged for random prize drawings, contests and social media interaction.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Participants are being encouraged to share photos and videos on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. The most creative team name wins a prize and registers those participants for the Tuckey Team Challenge.

Awards and prizes will be given in a number of categories including the farthest race participant (from the Carlisle Family YMCA), the best costume (single or family), the most unique/creative race course, the best costume (single and family), the best pet costume while doing the race and the best running GIF.