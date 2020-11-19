2020 Carlisle Turkey Trot set to go virtual starting this Sunday

Turkey Trot is back, but in a virtual format due to the pandemic.
The Carlisle Family YMCA has reinvented its Thanksgiving tradition. The annual event is being presented by Penn State Health.
Instead of a one-day race, the competition will extend from this Sunday, Nov. 22, through midnight Monday, Nov. 30.
For a registration fee of $10, participants will be able to run or walk anywhere in the world using one of three distance options: one-mile, 5K or 10K. They can upload their results to the race website anytime that week by following the directions in their confirmation email.
In lieu of age group and overall best time awards, organizers have arranged for random prize drawings, contests and social media interaction.
Support Local Journalism
Participants are being encouraged to share photos and videos on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. The most creative team name wins a prize and registers those participants for the Tuckey Team Challenge.
Awards and prizes will be given in a number of categories including the farthest race participant (from the Carlisle Family YMCA), the best costume (single or family), the most unique/creative race course, the best costume (single and family), the best pet costume while doing the race and the best running GIF.
The Tuckey Cos. are again sponsoring Golden Fork awards to be given to the top teams in two divisions with the most registered participants as of Dec. 1. There is the Business/Company division and the Family & Friends division.
Race proceeds benefit the YMCA. For more information on this year’s Turkey Trot visit: https://carlislefamilyymca.org/programs/health-fitness/races/carlisle-family-ymca-turkey-trot/ or https://www.raceentry.com/carlisle-family-ymca-virtual-turkey-trot/race-information.
2019 Turkey Trot 79.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 1.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 2.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 3.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 4.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 5.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 6.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 7.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 8.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 9.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 10.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 11.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 12.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 13.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 14.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 15.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 16.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 17.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 18.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 19.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 20.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 21.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 22.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 23.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 24.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 25.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 26.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 27.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 28.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 29.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 30.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 31.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 32.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 33.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 34.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 35.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 36.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 37.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 38.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 39.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 40.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 41.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 42.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 43.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 44.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 45.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 46.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 47.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 48.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 49.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 50.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 51.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 52.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 53.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 54.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 55.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 56.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 57.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 58.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 59.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 60.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 61.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 62.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 63.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 64.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 65.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 66.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 67.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 68.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 69.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 70.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 71.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 72.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 73.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 74.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 75.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 76.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 77.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 78.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 80.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 81.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 82.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 83.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 84.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 85.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 86.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 87.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 88.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 89.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 90.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 91.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 92.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 93.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 94.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 95.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 96.JPG
2019 Turkey Trot 97.JPG
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.