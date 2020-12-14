 Skip to main content
$200,000 Cash 5 winning ticket sold in Enola

Pennsylvania Lottery logo

The Pennsylvania Lottery reported that a $200,000 jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket was sold in Enola.

The Saturday drawing matched all five balls drawn: 11-14-20-25-30, to win $200,000, less withholding. The ticket was sold at Smoker's Express, 457 N. Enola Road, Enola, which earned a $500 bonus for selling the ticket.

Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding the winning ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

