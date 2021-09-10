The Legacy of 9/11: AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary continues to show support for the military on Carlisle's Square

At 4 p.m. Saturday, members of the the Ladies Auxiliary of AMVETS Post 274 will be doing what they’ve been doing for the past 20 years on the 11th day of every month in Carlisle.
They will gather at the Square downtown with other like-minded people who will wave signs and flags to show support for the nation’s military and to encourage others to do the same.
“We go every 11th of the month. It doesn’t matter if it’s rain or shine,” said Judy Killinger, president of the auxiliary. “Someone’s always there on the 11th.”
The origins of the monthly show of support go back another 10 years before the 9/11 terror attacks when Lois Gleim gathered people to show their support for the military at the Square every Friday in 1991 during Operation Desert Storm until the war was over.
The auxiliary revived the show of support in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. An article in the Nov. 12, 2001, edition of The Sentinel reported that the group vowed to gather until the war on terror was finished as a means of supporting the military and remembering those lost to terrorism.
Gleim remembers talking to a member of the military who has since died who predicted the group might be coming to the Square for a long time.
“I told them if our soldiers can be so far away protecting our country, our group can stand there for a half [hour] every 11th,” Gleim said in an email to The Sentinel.
The group’s presence on the Square on the 11th of every month has become so much a part of the downtown landscape that people will comment that it must be the 11th of the month when they see the auxiliary out there with signs and flags, Killinger said.
As the mother of a Marine, Killinger said the experience she had on 9/11 helps to drive her work with the auxiliary.
Killinger was conducting forklift training at a warehouse in Mechanicsburg on that day when her son-in-law, who also worked at the warehouse, interrupted her class, asking where his brother (meaning Killinger’s son) was. Killinger replied that she thought he was in Atlanta and asked why.
“You need to go find a TV,” she remembers him saying.
She went to a lunchroom where a television was set up and saw reports on the attacks. Her son, who had joined the Marines in 1999, managed to get one call out to her to tell her he was OK before he went into lockdown.
“From then on, it was just worrying about our military and if they were going to find anybody alive. I’m sure it was the same feelings most Americans felt that day,” she said.
The Sentinel article from November 2001 said some 100 people turned up at that first rally, but the number of those turning out has dwindled over the years. Gleim said there are now six to eight people who come out in rain, snow or hot sun to wave their flags, show their signs and encourage people passing by to honk their horns in support.
“I do hope this 11th the town will come out and show support for our troops and all of those that have lost their lives. We are there at 4 to 4:30,” Gleim said. “I pray daily for world peace and pray the ones left behind will make it home.”
Killinger said there was a time when the group talked about stopping, but the ladies said no. They felt it was the one thing they could do for the active military, Killinger said.
But, it really wasn’t all they were doing. The group still sends care packages to those in the military who are deployed and, before COVID, hosted socials in nursing homes for veterans. They drop coffee off to the Vietnam veterans in the wee hours of the morning when the Carlisle Vietnam Veterans holds its overnight vigil on Veterans Day.
Killinger hopes that those who drive by and see the flags or signs will find ways to support the troops.
And, if they want, they can always join the auxiliary on the 11th day of any given month from 4 to 4:30 p.m. to wave a flag and hold a sign. The ladies auxiliary will be there.
“There’s no chance of quitting it anytime soon,” Killinger said.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.