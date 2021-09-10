The Legacy of 9/11: AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary continues to show support for the military on Carlisle's Square

The group’s presence on the Square on the 11th of every month has become so much a part of the downtown landscape that people will comment that it must be the 11th of the month when they see the auxiliary out there with signs and flags, Killinger said.

As the mother of a Marine, Killinger said the experience she had on 9/11 helps to drive her work with the auxiliary.

Killinger was conducting forklift training at a warehouse in Mechanicsburg on that day when her son-in-law, who also worked at the warehouse, interrupted her class, asking where his brother (meaning Killinger’s son) was. Killinger replied that she thought he was in Atlanta and asked why.

“You need to go find a TV,” she remembers him saying.

She went to a lunchroom where a television was set up and saw reports on the attacks. Her son, who had joined the Marines in 1999, managed to get one call out to her to tell her he was OK before he went into lockdown.

“From then on, it was just worrying about our military and if they were going to find anybody alive. I’m sure it was the same feelings most Americans felt that day,” she said.