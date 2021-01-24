2 to 4 inches of snow expected Monday night

Snow and a wintry mix is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning, according to ABC27 meteorologist Adis Juklo.

After concerns last week that a winter storm on Monday could produce a significant snowfall, Juklo said the Midstate will likely see a weaker storm with slightly warmer air at the surface. With temperatures struggling to drop below freezing Monday evening, Juklo said it may take until late Monday and early Tuesday for winter precipitation, which could come in the form of sleet or freezing rain, depending on the timing and temperature.

With a lingering wintry mix Tuesday morning that will turn into rain or snow showers by Tuesday afternoon as temperatures crawl back near freezing, Juklo and the ABC27 weather team estimates that the area could see 2 to 4 inches of precipitation.

Monday's snow won't be the last storm of the week, with another coming on its heels Wednesday. Like Monday's storm, the one on Wednesday will likely only product a couple of inches of snow, with the heaviest amounts likely to be south of Route 30, according to Juklo.

