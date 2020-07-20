2 residents, 2 more workers test positive for coronavirus at Claremont

Cumberland County announced Monday that two residents at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation, the nursing facility owned by the county government, have tested positive for COVID-19.
Those are the first two known positives among patients at the county’s publicly run nursing home. Two additional Claremont staff members were also found positive in Monday’s test results, according to the county, bringing the total COVID-19 cases among nursing home staff to 11.
The new cases were discovered not because the individuals were acutely ill, but as a result of universal testing, according to county spokesperson Samantha Krepps.
All 501 residents and employees at Claremont were tested on July 16 and 17, and the results were processed by the state health department, Krepps said, with the county receiving final results from the state on Monday.
The two residents have been quarantined in an isolated section of Claremont, according to a release from the county, and all infected staff members undergo a 14-day home quarantine and must test negative before returning to work, Krepps said.
Krepps also confirmed Monday that the two residents who tested positive last week were also living at Claremont in late May, when the first round of universal testing occurred at the facility. No positive cases were found at that time.
Claremont has been closed to visitors since March, with staff under strict temperature screening and patient protection protocols. But as the two resident infections indicate, even the tightest lockdowns are not entirely secure if the surrounding community is still transmitting the virus, an issue discussed with some frequency by Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine.
July 24 is the deadline for nursing homes in Pennsylvania to complete their first round of universal COVID-19 testing, under a plan rolled out in early June by Levine and Gov. Tom Wolf.
Levine’s office announced last week that 349 of the state’s 563 nursing homes have completed their first mass test. This number does not include other long-term care facilities that are not classified as nursing homes but may still be subject to universal testing under the state’s plan.
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (through July 14):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Point: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; 8 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths (not updated July 14)
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 47 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore: 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (no July 14 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Gilliland Manor: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center Carlisle: 9 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths (no July 14 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Messiah Lifeways: 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home: 61 resident cases; 29 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 92 resident cases; 27 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Swaim Health Center: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths (no July 14 data was available; numbers are from June 30)
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
Concerned about COVID-19?
