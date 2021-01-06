2 Cumberland County restaurants closed over COVID-19 infractions for Dec. 28-Jan. 3

Two Cumberland County restaurants were among 36 in the state that were closed for violating the state's temporary dine-in prohibition as part of COVID-19 mitigation requirements.

The state Department of Agriculture didn't release the names of the restaurants that were closed, but did release a county-level report of restaurant enforcement actions from Dec. 28 to Jan. 3. In addition to routine food safety inspections, the department is also inspecting restaurants for mitigation requirements, including masking of employees offering take-out, delivery and curbside pick-up services and dine-in service prohibition through Jan. 4.

In the last week, the department's Bureau of Food Safety performed 373 inspections, 99 of which were complaint-driven. Of those, 96 were COVID-19-specific complaints.

In Cumberland County, there were 13 food safety complaints, three of which were COVID-19-related. Inspectors issued no COVID-related warnings last week, and closed two restaurants in the county.

Elsewhere in the Midstate, one restaurant was closed in Dauphin County, six were closed in Lancaster County, and one was closed in Lebanon County.

The limited-time mitigation order, which expired at 8 a.m. Jan. 4, prohibited indoor dining at businesses in the retail food services industry, including, but not limited to, bars, restaurants, breweries, wineries, distilleries, social clubs, and private catered events. Outdoor dining, take-out food service, and take-out alcohol sales were permitted, subject to any limitations or restrictions imposed by Pennsylvania law, or this or any other order issued by the Secretary of Health or Governor.