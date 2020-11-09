19 additional residents and four employees test positive for COVID-19 at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (CNRC) Monday announced that 19 additional residents and four employees tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from Cumberland County officials.

Monday's report of new cases brings the Claremont's total number of positive cases up to 23 residents and four employees since testing began on Thursday, the county said.

County officials said residents are quarantining in their rooms in one section of the facility; the staff who tested positive are at home. Everyone in the facility is being tested. The residents who tested positive will be tested every two to three days. Testing will continue until there are no positive cases.

All families have been notified and all visitation has ceased for the safety of the residents, staff and visitors, with the exception of end of life.

Since the pandemic began, 16 staffers and 25 residents have tested positive for the virus at Claremont.

Claremont continues to follow CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 guidelines for its residents and employees.

