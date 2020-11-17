12 resident deaths due to COVID-19 reported at Messiah Lifeways as National Guard arrives to provide support

With COVID-19 cases rising within in its facility at a rapid rate, Messiah Lifeways announced Monday that 20 members of the Pennsylvania National Guard are on site to provide medics and additional dining, housekeeping and services staff.

Messiah Lifeways reports on its website Tuesday that 12 residents in the Messiah Village Nursing Care area who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. The website shows 78 active cases in residents in the Messiah Village Nursing Care area and 50 active cases in staff members.

The National Guard members will assist the staff for the next eight days. All nursing neighborhoods are under quarantine.

"As the pandemic rages on around us, Messiah Lifeways continues to battle the COVID-19 outbreak in Messiah Village’s nursing neighborhoods," Curt Stutzman, president and CEO of Messiah Lifeways, wrote in a statement on the facility's website.

"Unfortunately, over the past three weeks, 90 residents have now tested positive for COVID-19. Our dedicated team members have been working around the clock to provide comfort and care to those we serve and combat this devastating virus. Messiah Lifeways is grateful to now be receiving resources from the National Guard, which will support our organization through this heartbreaking experience."