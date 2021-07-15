 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
$100K winning Powerball ticket sold in Cumberland County
0 Comments
editor's pick alert top story

$100K winning Powerball ticket sold in Cumberland County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Pennsylvania Lottery logo

The Pennsylvania Lottery on Thursday announced that a winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Hampden Township.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The ticket matched four of the five Wednesday drawing of white balls (33-46-52-59-62) and the red Powerball 10 to win $100,000, less withholding. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000.

The ticket was sold at the Giant grocery store on Marketplace Way in Hamdpen Township. Giant earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Powerball winners h ave one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. The holder of the winning ticket should sign the back of it and contact the nearest Lottery office.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA says moon’s ‘wobble’ will flood coastlines in the 2030’s

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News