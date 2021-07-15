$100K winning Powerball ticket sold in Cumberland County

The Pennsylvania Lottery on Thursday announced that a winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Hampden Township.

The ticket matched four of the five Wednesday drawing of white balls (33-46-52-59-62) and the red Powerball 10 to win $100,000, less withholding. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000.

The ticket was sold at the Giant grocery store on Marketplace Way in Hamdpen Township. Giant earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Powerball winners h ave one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. The holder of the winning ticket should sign the back of it and contact the nearest Lottery office.

