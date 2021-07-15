$100K winning Powerball ticket sold in Cumberland County

Sentinel Staff
The Pennsylvania Lottery on Thursday announced that a winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Hampden Township.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The ticket matched four of the five Wednesday drawing of white balls (33-46-52-59-62) and the red Powerball 10 to win $100,000, less withholding. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000.
The ticket was sold at the Giant grocery store on Marketplace Way in Hamdpen Township. Giant earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Powerball winners h ave one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. The holder of the winning ticket should sign the back of it and contact the nearest Lottery office.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.