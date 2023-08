The Giant store on South Spring Garden Street in Carlisle sold a Powerball ticket worth $100,000 from Monday's drawing.

The Pennsylvania Lottery reported that the ticket matched four of the five white balls (32-34-37-39-47) and the red Powerball 3 to win $100,000, less withholding.

Giant will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Pennsylvania Lottery winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes, and consumers should immediately sign the back of a winning ticket.