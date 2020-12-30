 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Cumberland County restaurant closed over COVID-19 infraction for Dec. 21-27
alert

1 Cumberland County restaurant closed over COVID-19 infraction for Dec. 21-27

{{featured_button_text}}
Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture logo

A Cumberland County restaurant was among 33 in the state that were closed for violating the state's temporary dine-in prohibition as part of COVID-19 mitigation requirements.

The state Department of Agriculture didn't release the names of the restaurants that were closed, but did release a county-level report of restaurant enforcement actions from Dec. 21 to Dec. 27. In addition to routine food safety inspections, the department is also inspecting restaurants for mitigation requirements, including masking of employees offering take-out, delivery and curbside pick-up services and dine-in service prohibition through Jan. 4.

In the last week, the department's Bureau of Food Safety performed 381 inspections, 54 of which were complaint-driven. Of those, 50 were COVID-19-specific complaints.

In Cumberland County, there were nine food safety complaints, only two of which were COVID-19-related. Inspectors issued no COVID-related warnings last week, and closed one restaurant in the county.

Restaurants lose court bid against Pennsylvania's indoor dining ban
1 Cumberland County restaurant closed over COVID-19 infraction, 13 others warned

Elsewhere in the Midstate, two restaurants were closed in Dauphin County, 11 were closed in Lancaster County, and two were closed in Lebanon County.

Across the state, there were 180 written warnings over violation of dine-in services.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Freed to resign as U.S. attorney
The Sentinel: News

Freed to resign as U.S. attorney

The federal justice department announced Monday night that Freed, 50, would resign effective midnight on Jan. 1. First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler will assume the role under federal vacancies law, the department wrote in a release.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News