1 Cumberland County restaurant closed over COVID-19 infraction for Dec. 21-27

A Cumberland County restaurant was among 33 in the state that were closed for violating the state's temporary dine-in prohibition as part of COVID-19 mitigation requirements.

The state Department of Agriculture didn't release the names of the restaurants that were closed, but did release a county-level report of restaurant enforcement actions from Dec. 21 to Dec. 27. In addition to routine food safety inspections, the department is also inspecting restaurants for mitigation requirements, including masking of employees offering take-out, delivery and curbside pick-up services and dine-in service prohibition through Jan. 4.

In the last week, the department's Bureau of Food Safety performed 381 inspections, 54 of which were complaint-driven. Of those, 50 were COVID-19-specific complaints.

In Cumberland County, there were nine food safety complaints, only two of which were COVID-19-related. Inspectors issued no COVID-related warnings last week, and closed one restaurant in the county.

Elsewhere in the Midstate, two restaurants were closed in Dauphin County, 11 were closed in Lancaster County, and two were closed in Lebanon County.