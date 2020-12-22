1 Cumberland County restaurant closed over COVID-19 infraction, 13 others warned

A Cumberland County restaurant was among 40 in the state that were closed for violating the state's temporary dine-in prohibition as part of COVID-19 mitigation requirements.

The state Department of Agriculture didn't release the names of the restaurants that were closed, but did release a county-level report of restaurant enforcement actions from Dec. 14 to Dec. 20. In addition to routine food safety inspections, the department is also inspecting restaurants for mitigation requirements, including masking of employees offering take-out, delivery and curbside pick-up services and dine-in service prohibition through Jan. 4.

In the last week, the department's Bureau of Food Safety performed 493 inspections, 89 of which were complaint-driven. Of those, 84 were COVID-19-specific complaints.

In Cumberland County, there were 18 food safety complaints, only four of which were COVID-19-related. Inspectors issued 13 COVID-related warnings last week, and closed one restaurant in the county.

Elsewhere in the Midstate, two restaurants were closed and 17 warned in Dauphin County, seven were warned in Adams County, two were closed and three were warned in Franklin County, one was closed and 28 were warned in Lancaster County, one was closed and 14 were warned in Lebanon County, and one was closed and 13 were warned in York County.