$1.3M Match 6 jackpot ticket sold in Lemoyne

A winning Match 6 Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $1.3 million was sold in Lemoyne, according to the Lottery.
The winning ticket matched all six Saturday numbers, 2-6-7-31-42-45, to win the $1.3 million price, less applicable withholding. The ticket was sold at Glenn Miller's Beer & Soda Warehouse at 1029 Market St., Lemoyne, which will earn a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim the prize. Winners should immediately sign the back of the ticket.
For more information, visit palottery.com.