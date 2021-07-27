 Skip to main content
$1.22 million winning Match 6 Lotto ticket sold in Cumberland County
$1.22 million winning Match 6 Lotto ticket sold in Cumberland County

The Pennsylvania Lottery on Tuesday announced that a jackpot-winning Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1.22 million was sold in Cumberland County.

The ticket matched all six numbers (2-3-4-6-8-36) from Monday's drawing to win $1.22 million, less withholding.

The ticket was sold at Fine Wine & Good Spirits, 5301 Simpson Ferry Road, Mechanicsburg, which will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket.

Match 6 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. The holder of the winning ticket should sign the back of it and contact the nearest lottery office.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

