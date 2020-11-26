Volunteers help Carlisle-area nonprofits carry on through the pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic forced area nonprofits to change the way they offered their services almost overnight. They’ve made it through a long eight months, and now they plan ahead during the holiday season and beyond.

“Like everybody in the community, COVID and the pandemic have pretty much changed everything we do,” said Robert Weed, executive director of Project SHARE.

The food pantry transitioned from in-person distribution to a drive-through, contactless delivery system at the same time it saw a dramatic change in its volunteer base, which has historically been largely retirees. With older people being among the most vulnerable to COVID, Weed said it wasn’t appropriate to ask them to continue to volunteer.

“Fortunately, the vast majority recognized that — that it wasn’t their season to be volunteers,” he said.

Meagan Smith, volunteer coordinator at Project SHARE, said the new model needed volunteers who could do some heavy lifting. SHARE found those volunteers in people who found flexibility in their schedules while working from home, people who were off work, college students who didn’t return to school and, at least initially, teachers who could help pack and distribute food for the clients.