Volunteers help Carlisle-area nonprofits carry on through the pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic forced area nonprofits to change the way they offered their services almost overnight. They’ve made it through a long eight months, and now they plan ahead during the holiday season and beyond.
“Like everybody in the community, COVID and the pandemic have pretty much changed everything we do,” said Robert Weed, executive director of Project SHARE.
The food pantry transitioned from in-person distribution to a drive-through, contactless delivery system at the same time it saw a dramatic change in its volunteer base, which has historically been largely retirees. With older people being among the most vulnerable to COVID, Weed said it wasn’t appropriate to ask them to continue to volunteer.
“Fortunately, the vast majority recognized that — that it wasn’t their season to be volunteers,” he said.
Meagan Smith, volunteer coordinator at Project SHARE, said the new model needed volunteers who could do some heavy lifting. SHARE found those volunteers in people who found flexibility in their schedules while working from home, people who were off work, college students who didn’t return to school and, at least initially, teachers who could help pack and distribute food for the clients.
“It changed a lot of the requirements in what you are physically able to do and how many people we need for each task to be completed,” she said.
Volunteers
Project SHARE went from a volunteer crew of 60-100 people needed for distribution to a crew of only 12-19 people.
The reduction is intentional, Weed said. It’s part of the plan to keep employees, volunteers and clients safe and healthy by maintaining social distancing and a rigorous cleaning schedule.
“I appreciate everyone’s patience. There are a lot of people who want to help and I know that sometimes that gets a little frustrating when they see that there aren’t any slots to sign up for,” Weed said.
Community CARES saw similar reductions, coupled with a rise in the hours that staff members worked. Pre-COVID, CARES relied on volunteer overnight shelter monitors to assist guests as the emergency shelter moved from church to church in the Carlisle area on a monthly basis. Volunteers also helped out at their front desk and took care of a number of tasks around the center on West Penn Street, said Executive Director Beth Kempf.
It’s the interaction with the clients, though, that might well be among the most important service that volunteers offer.
“[The staff is] so pulled in our day to day that we’re not able to give the hopeful support like we would like to give. We count on our volunteers in the community to be that for them,” Kempf said.
Without the volunteers, staff members took on added roles. Kempf, for example, spent 75 nights in the shelter which temporarily moved to the Stuart Community Center.
“It’s definitely impacted our bottom line,” Kempf said.
The community stayed involved all the same by providing meals and paper products or dreaming up new opportunities for the clients.
“They stepped up like crazy. Churches, individual groups, individuals, little neighborhoods have gotten together and they’ve helped provide meals,” Kempf said.
Tutors and classroom aides at Employment Skills Center saw their roles change dramatically when the center went virtual in the spring. Some weren’t able to make the transition initially, but others have since, said Executive Director Mindy Tremblay.
“They would log in and assist the instructor,” she said. “That allowed our instructors to create (Zoom) breakout rooms and those classroom aides could assist them.”
Currently, they have nine tutor-student matches. Additional volunteers are needed as are volunteers for the Buck a Book literacy campaign in the Carlisle Area School District.
Generally, the center has 20-25 active volunteers, and that doesn’t really change over the holidays, Tremblay said.
What is changing, though, is the number of people looking into the Employment Skills Center programs as people are evaluating their employment and education. Some are embarking on a new path whether that’s a new industry or educational path.
“In the last two months, we have seen an increase in applications across the board for our programs,” Tremblay said.
Fall resurgence
“It feels like we’re not out of the woods at all, especially with this resurgence,” Kempf said. “Every da