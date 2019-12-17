Thirty-one cases of racial/ethnic intimidation involving students were reported in Cumberland County schools from 2015-16 to 2018-19.
About two-thirds of those cases originate out of East Pennsboro Area School District, where administrators say they apply a stricter interpretation of the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s Safe Schools reporting criteria.
“We’ve been calling it what it is,” East Pennsboro Superintendent Donna Dunar said. “If a term or epithet is used, we declare it in our system as intimidation. In the past, I don’t believe that was the case. We know for a fact, if there was a racial slur, the administrator gave a warning. We would not give a warning these days.”
Most of the cases have been verbal in nature, while some involve the posting of derogatory comments on social media, Dunar said. While part of the motivation is to discourage bad behavior, the district has an obligation to accurately report the number of cases with integrity and honesty, she said.
This approach has been controversial.
“There has been resistance to calling it what it is,” Dunar said. “Parents don’t like to hear that their child had created a disturbance that was racial or ethnic intimidation. People are very uncomfortable with it.”
Tracking data
Safe School reports are posted annually on the Pennsylvania Department of Education website. The reports track the number of incidents involving drug use and various forms of violence and criminal activity in all the public school districts across the state.
The Sentinel focused its analysis on the number of reported cases of racial/ethnic intimidation in eight local school districts in the 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years. The districts were Big Spring, Camp Hill, Carlisle, Cumberland Valley, East Pennsboro, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg and South Middleton.
Two cases were reported in 2015-016, with one each originating out of Camp Hill and Cumberland Valley. The number of cases increased to nine in 2016-17, with four reported in East Pennsboro, two in South Middleton and one each in Camp Hill, Cumberland Valley and Mechanicsburg.
The trend stabilized at nine cases reported in 2017-18 with five in East Pennsboro, two in Camp Hill and one each in Cumberland Valley and Shippensburg. In 2018-19, East Pennsboro reported 11 cases of racial/ethnic intimidation involving students. All the other districts reported no cases last school year.
Fifteen of the 20 cases reported by East Pennsboro in the past four years involve incidents originating at its high school. In 2018-19, the district reported three cases at East Pennsboro Area Middle School, one case at East Pennsboro Elementary School and one case at West Creek Hills Elementary School.
Interpretation
Carlisle reported no cases of racial/ethnic intimidation in all four years of The Sentinel analysis. The lack of reported cases may be due to the way Carlisle Superintendent Christina Spielbauer and other district administrators interpret the Safe Schools reporting criteria.
While there have been incidents in Carlisle schools where students have used slurs to harass, none of those incidents rose to the level needed to be called intimidation, Spielbauer said. To her, an incident has to be linked to a criminal act and must be pervasive and persistent in its degree of severity for Carlisle to classify it as intimidation.
In recent months, Cumberland Valley parents have attended school board meetings to voice their concerns about the perceived lack of diversity tolerance in that district’s schools, concerns that attracted ample media coverage.
“For something to be considered racial or ethnic intimidation, it must first be a criminal act, generally an assault or vandalism,” CV Superintendent David Christopher said. “It has to get to the level of an intense experience, as opposed to a passing comment or a dumb remark. None of the incidents covered in any of the news stories would meet that standard. Most school districts are going to have very little recording of it based on that strict criteria.”
However, the complexity of the criteria also makes it possible to misreport the number of cases either on the high or low end, Christopher said. For a case to be reported, it must involve some kind of disciplinary action against one or more students, he said. The intimidation can target a student, teacher or staff member.
Assistant Superintendent Troy Price, who oversees disciplinary matters for East Pennsboro Area School District, said one reason administrators could have difficulty interpreting an incident is that they can only choose one category of classification under the Safe Schools report.
“If you have a situation where you think there is harassment bordering on intimidation, you have to pick the closest category and report that,” Price said. “It has to be somewhere.
“We’re all dealing with it,” he added. “Nobody is sweeping it under the carpet. You might choose a different category to report it but the most important thing is to get the behavior to stop.”
PDE Point of View
Each district must work with security staff and local law enforcement to examine each case and classify an incident based on their interpretation of the facts, said Eric Levis, press secretary for the state Department of Education. “They are the ones on the ground, so they can make that distinction.”
He added, that by submitting Safe Schools data the school districts are telling the department that the information has been reviewed and signed off by the superintendent and local law enforcement. “If a school district didn’t report anything, not a data point of information, that would warrant a close look,” Levis said.
Racial/Ethnic Intimidation is Infraction Code 15 in the PDE manual for the Pennsylvania Information Management System (PIMS). Under the Crimes Code, a person commits intimidation if a criminal offense is motivated by hatred towards the actual or perceived race, color, religion, national origin, ancestry, mental or physical disability, sexual orientation, gender or gender identity of an individual or group of individuals.
