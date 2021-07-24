Stories of Honor: Wayne B. Cederlund - Always there to help others, even when he didn't realize it

During his time in the United States Army, where he served from 1945 to 1968, Wayne B. Cederlund Sr. traveled the world, going to Korea and Germany while taking his family along with him.
In his 22 years of active service, specifically during the Vietnam War and the Korean War, Cederlund didn’t see the battlefield as he was computer operator, aiding in the developing of workings and programs that the Army would later adopt.
In fact, nearly five decades following Cederlund’s first year of service, one of those programs was adopted to plan one of the most successful missions in United States military history — Operation Desert Storm.
The exact operation initiated by President George H. W. Bush Jan. 16, 1991, that barred Iraqi forces from occupying Kuwait during the Gulf War. At the time, the United States headed a coalition of 20-plus nations, comprised of nearly 900,000 soldiers, the majority detailed on the Saudi-Iraq border.
One minute didn’t go by in Cederlund’s military career — and well after his time in the service — where helping others wasn’t on the forefront of his mind. Following his 22 years of active duty, Cederlund became a civil servant at the Army War College in Carlisle for 17 years. Cederlund died at the age of 74 in December 2019.
As a civil servant at the Army War College, Cederlund helped many retired colonels who struggled after coming back from war.
“He helped them basically go back into society, helped them find services that they may have needed in the transition,” Cederlund’s granddaughter Sarah Cederlund said.
According to Sarah, while Cederlund didn’t speak much about his duties in the service, he wasn’t one to shy away from talking with others about the military, his traveling experiences and the love for his country.
“He was very proud of his country,” Sarah said. “He was always willing to talk to people about the military and tried to tell people about what an honor it was to serve.”
Outside of the Army, Cederlund was a life member of the Carlisle VFW Post 477 and the Carlisle American Legion Post 101. He was also heavily involved in the Carlisle community, running a youth group and helping those with special needs.
“I’m honored to know he helped so many people,” Sarah said.
Q&A with: Sarah Cederlund (Wayne B. Cederlund Sr.’s granddaughter)
Age:
- 74. Born June 20, 1945 and died December 8, 2019 at home surrounded by his wife and family.
Hometown:
- Worcester, Massachusetts.
Place of residence:
- Carlisle, Pennsylvania
Service Branch:
- Army
Length of Service:
- 39 years. 22 years active duty and 17 years as a civil servant
What was the toughest challenge you faced?
“The toughest challenge for my grandfather was feeling guilty that he didn’t go to war. He helped with computer analysis during the Korean War and never saw the battlefield.”
What did you like best about being in the military?
“Wayne loved being able to travel with the military. He went to Belgium, Korea and Arizona. He always felt honored to be able to serve in the military.”
Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports