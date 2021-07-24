Stories of Honor: Wayne B. Cederlund - Always there to help others, even when he didn't realize it

During his time in the United States Army, where he served from 1945 to 1968, Wayne B. Cederlund Sr. traveled the world, going to Korea and Germany while taking his family along with him.

In his 22 years of active service, specifically during the Vietnam War and the Korean War, Cederlund didn’t see the battlefield as he was computer operator, aiding in the developing of workings and programs that the Army would later adopt.

In fact, nearly five decades following Cederlund’s first year of service, one of those programs was adopted to plan one of the most successful missions in United States military history — Operation Desert Storm.

The exact operation initiated by President George H. W. Bush Jan. 16, 1991, that barred Iraqi forces from occupying Kuwait during the Gulf War. At the time, the United States headed a coalition of 20-plus nations, comprised of nearly 900,000 soldiers, the majority detailed on the Saudi-Iraq border.

One minute didn’t go by in Cederlund’s military career — and well after his time in the service — where helping others wasn’t on the forefront of his mind. Following his 22 years of active duty, Cederlund became a civil servant at the Army War College in Carlisle for 17 years. Cederlund died at the age of 74 in December 2019.