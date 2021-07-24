Stories of Honor: Sam Lombardo and the Patchwork Flag

Circumstances had left behind something of a booby trap for the Americans. The pillow was stuffed with fragments of duck feathers that soon became a nuisance.

“The minute it [the pillowcase] was cut open, the down began flying out all over the room,” Lombardo wrote. “If we talked, it blew; if we laughed, it blew; if we breathed, it would enter our mouths. Soon the bedroom was one entire cloud…We soon had to open the window in order to breathe.”

Despite the feathers, work began right away on the flag. In the days that followed, the men would pull it out of a field pouch and gradually stitch it together. Often the work was done candlelight using a sewing machine “liberated” from some German property.

One side of the flag was completed by March 11, 1945, when the platoon crossed the Rhine River over the Ludendorff Bridge in Remagen. It is believed to be the first American flag carried into the heart of Nazi Germany.

The scene in the cellar

Weeks later, Lombardo and his men were camped out in the cellar near the banks of the Danube River. As they worked into the night to complete the flag, Army engineers assembled a pontoon bridge for a crossing the next day.