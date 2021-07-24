Stories of Honor: Michael Neiberg - The academic side of the military

52

Hometown:

Pittsburgh

Current place of residence:

Carlisle

What service branch:

Neiberg is a civilian employed as the Chair of War Studies at the U.S. Army War College

How many years:

Joined the US Army War College in 2010

What was the toughest challenge you faced?

“We’re very busy people who work hard here at the War College. It’s not a typical academic job where you have time off in the summer. We jokingly refer to it as lather, rinse, repeat. Our primary mission it to teach students and we all internalize that.”

What do you like best about being employed at the War College?

“It’s a community. From the day we showed up here in Carlisle the department chair at the time said ‘You’re part of the Army family now’ and we definitely felt that.”

What was your proudest achievement?