Stories of Honor: Karen Finkenbinder - Merging civilian and military policing

What do you like best about being in the military?

“I loved being paid to camp and hike and run! My friend, Cathy and I were reminiscing recently about how, as lieutenants, we used to put our backpacks on and run eight miles to Yahoo Lake (Ft. McClellan, Alabama). I loved the military for all the great things you got to do.”

What was your proudest achievement in the military?

“Of all the things I received accolades for, I’m proudest of the one I received from the Cumberland County Mental Health Division for the police work I did with the mentally ill. I tried really hard to get them the services that they needed. If you look at policing as only law enforcement you’ve missed the boat. Better to have a fully trained professional police officer who’s had psychology and sociology as well as enforcement training. Because on the street, at three o’clock in the morning, he or she is going to deal with mental illness issues.”

Is there something you would like the public to know about being in the military?