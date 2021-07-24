Stories of Honor: Karen Finkenbinder - Merging civilian and military policing

Like many people in the 1970s, Karen Finkenbinder said she enlisted in the Army because, following her service, she wanted to take advantage of the military’s willingness to pay for her college education.
With many family members having served, Finkenbinder said she had strong role models imparting the value of service to her country.
“I first entered the U.S. Army as an enlisted soldier in 1975 with a specialty in military policing,” she said. “I come from a long line of veterans, both sides of my family, all the way back to the Revolutionary War.”
Finkenbinder didn’t know at the time that her military policing experience, along with her future higher education training, would make her a much sought after researcher, writer, professor, and speaker on the intersection of military and civilian policing.
And keep in mind, although the national women’s’ rights movement gained steam across the country in the 1970s, for the most part women were not warmly welcomed by men in the military.
“Sometimes it was not pleasant being a woman in the military back then. Particularly when we integrated (the women’s Army merged with regular Army) and men clearly didn’t want you in the military,” she said. “I took the approach of acting like a man’s sister, mother, or daughter. I tried to be a good team member, just do my job, and take care of the people I worked with, always had their back.”
An enlisted soldier from 1976-1979, Karen was commissioned as an officer from 1981-1984, then, after returning home, joined the Army Reserves as a military police captain. With an interest and military experience under her belt, and the knowledge about how to succeed in a primarily male occupation, she joined the Carlisle Police Department and advanced to sergeant.
Then the first Gulf War hit. In early 1991, the U.S. led a war waged alongside 35 nations against Iraq in response to Iraq’s invasion and annexation of Kuwait arising from oil pricing and production disputes.
Finkenbinder said she wanted to go.
She deployed as a military police captain and was assigned to a unit in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Having previously served in a basic training unit as a lieutenant and master fitness trainer, her initial duty was stateside helping to train the unit to deploy.
She said the unit’s mission, once in the Gulf, was going to be managing an EPW (Enemy Prisoner of War) camp. “We knew that, as an EPW camp, we were going to get slammed — and we did,” she said.
The air war came first — right near the camp.
“The biggest thing for us was that the air war started behind us, the King Khalid Military City (northeast Saudi Arabia, built by the US Army Corps of Engineers) was where aircraft departed, they had to fly over us,” Finkenbinder said. “Even though we were close to the neutral zone, the border, we had constant planes flying over us. The ground shook.”
And then the ground war started.
“Prisoners just started coming. We were overwhelmed,” she said. “The biggest problem was that we didn’t have organic communication, SAT (satellite) phones, so I traded some magazines with a special forces guy for a phone.”
She said being in the war zone brought many emotions — fear, sadness, and even a little happiness. “The happiest thing for me was, the day after Kuwait was liberated, we knew the Kuwaitis had really suffered, so we loaded up a Greyhound bus with all the food we could find in grocery stores and we drove to Kuwait City,” she said. “Once there we placed Americans for a few hours with Kuwaiti families and everyone had a wonderful time. The people were overjoyed to have us.”
Back in the states, Finkenbinder said she completed her Ph.D. in Public Administration at Penn State while working with the U.S. Peacekeeping and Stability Operations Institute as an expert in police training.
Having experience in both civilian and military policing, she said was perfectly positioned to consult, research, speak, and publish on the subject. “How do you make the move from military to civilian policing is the topic of a case study for the DOD (Department of Defense) I’m writing right now,” she added.
Later this summer Finkenbinder said she will transfer for a few years to the George C. Marshall European Center for Strategic Studies in Garmisch, Germany.
“I really love research and publication so, in Garmisch, I’ll be managing others, recruiting authors, and managing a website,” she said. “It’s a real culmination of everything I’ve been doing in my career — and the location is a real bonus!”
Q&A with Dr. Karen Finkenbinder
Age:
- 63
Hometown:
- Virginia Beach, Virginia
Current Residence:
- Carlisle
Service Branch:
- U.S. Army; first entered as an enlisted soldier in 1975
Years of Service:
- Enlisted soldier from 1976-1979, commissioned as an officer 1981-1984, while in the Army Reserves as a Military Police Captain she joined the Carlisle Police Department advancing to Sergeant. Deployed to the first Gulf War.
What was the toughest challenge you faced while in the service?
“Balancing expectations with desires and reality. I am a fairly traditional woman; although I’ve always had non-traditional jobs. I have no problem with what families decide as roles for the husband and wife. If the woman wants to stay home and raise the kids that’s great. I know a lot of women who would like to be more traditional and they’re not allowed to be that way. One of the things I love about being a woman in the military is that you always had the opportunity to be what you wanted to be, not what society imposes on you.”
What do you like best about being in the military?
“I loved being paid to camp and hike and run! My friend, Cathy and I were reminiscing recently about how, as lieutenants, we used to put our backpacks on and run eight miles to Yahoo Lake (Ft. McClellan, Alabama). I loved the military for all the great things you got to do.”
What was your proudest achievement in the military?
“Of all the things I received accolades for, I’m proudest of the one I received from the Cumberland County Mental Health Division for the police work I did with the mentally ill. I tried really hard to get them the services that they needed. If you look at policing as only law enforcement you’ve missed the boat. Better to have a fully trained professional police officer who’s had psychology and sociology as well as enforcement training. Because on the street, at three o’clock in the morning, he or she is going to deal with mental illness issues.”
Is there something you would like the public to know about being in the military?
“It’s a wonderful place to be. It’s a huge organization and organizations sometimes have issues. Frankly, I don’t think it has as many issues as the media makes it out to be, particularly racial issues. Everybody becomes a lovely shade of green in the Army. The rules are both gender and color blind.”