Stories of Honor: David W. Blackledge - Inspired to serve by his father and his rescuers

What did you like best about being in the military?

“The camaraderie…There’s a spirit that you have in the military. It’s that feeling that we are in this together. Whatever our differences may be, we got this bond.”

What was your proudest achievement in the military?

“I was a battery commander and first lieutenant in Germany. A Congressman in New York made a big publicity announcement that he was coming over to interview soldiers who were victims of racial discrimination. He called on Black soldiers to come to him with complaints about problems. Four of the five batteries had someone go there to lodge complaints. The one battery that did not have one person was my command. In today’s climate, I’m very proud of that.”

Is there something you would like the public to know about being in the military?

“I pretty much summed it up when I said camaraderie. ... Not only among the men and women in uniform but their families too. They support each other.”

What would you say to someone who is looking to join the military?

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for upward mobility. People who want upward mobility are going to find it in the military if they apply themselves. It’s not guaranteed equity ... it’s guaranteed opportunity.”

