Stories of Honor: Carolyn and Martin Kleiner - Building a two-Colonel household

How many years:

More than 37 years (January 1975—October 2012)

What was the toughest challenge you faced?

“Leadership and command of remote detachments located throughout the U.S. From 1998-2012, in five of my seven assignments, those command headquarters had between two and 23 remote detachments located across the U.S. All these locations were understaffed, classified, secure facilities used by multiple reserve intelligence units, often seven days a week. The soldiers manning the sites were inexperienced and had many security requirements to meet to stay operational with the duty to train and support deploying units. It was very challenging to lead, train, resource and mentor from a distance. Despite the many challenges, the Soldiers rose to the task. The unit I commanded at Fort Dix had the honor of being selected as the Best Joint Reserve Intelligence Center of 27 sites nationwide.”

What did you like best about being in the military?

“The challenges. The chance to travel, work and teach in the joint service environment. Equal pay, 30 days of vacation, and promotion based on education and performance.”

What was your proudest achievement?