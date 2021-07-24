Stories of Honor: Bert Tussing - Balances national emergency planning with faith and song

The short version of Bert Tussing’s life story goes like this.
He’s a Christian, Dianne’s husband of 46 years, Amber and Crystal’s father, Parker and Summer’s grandfather and a Marine.
“Everything else is just color,” he said.
And there’s plenty of color.
Tussing spent nearly 25 years in the Marines and now has 21 years in at the U.S. Army War College where he serves as the Director of the Homeland Defense and Security Issues Group at the Center for Strategic Leadership and Development.
Through the years, he’s become an expert on helping civilian authorities tap into Department of Defense resources during times of crisis.
He’s currently in the midst of a two-year study of emergencies that are national in scope, looking specifically at the types of emergencies that could bring down the layered system of emergency response typically found across the country.
“This is not the sort of thing that gets you invited to cocktail parties,” he said.
The response begins at the local level with local officials reaching out to their neighboring agencies and jurisdictions for assistance when the scope of the emergency stretches beyond their capacity. That pattern extends out to the state, region and ultimately the federal government.
Tussing’s work looks at what happens if all of those entities are, in his words, “in the same kettle of fish.”
There aren’t many events that could bring that about, Tussing said, but a catastrophic earthquake along the New Madrid fault that runs through parts of Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky and Illinois is one possibility.
In 1812, a series of earthquakes along the fault rang church bells in Charleston and appeared to reverse the flow of the Mississippi River.
If that were to happen now, there would be a cascading failure of multiple, interdependent, critical, life-sustaining infrastructure sectors across an eight-state region touching on four different FEMA regions, Tussing said.
The damage wouldn’t stop there. Second and third order effects would touch the entire country and those issues would not be fixed quickly. It would take 18-24 months, for example, to restore power, Tussing said.
Natural disasters are one side of the coin. Man-made events are the other. There are things that can happen to the country cybernetically that wouldn’t destroy systems so much as simply turn them off, Tussing said.
When there’s a major event, the military can bring a number of resources including communications, aircraft and personnel to assist, but, Tussing said, the biggest asset the military can bring to the table is its ability to plan.
“We plan like nobody else. We plan down to painstaking detail for huge type operations,” he said.
After that, Tussing said, they review the plan, exercise the plan and make changes or corrections to keep the plan current.
“And go to bed every night praying to God we don’t have to execute the plan,” he said.
That statement reveals another key to Tussing’s approach to life. The issues he deals with could, in his words, “drive someone down the deepest hole.”
“Without my faith, I couldn’t deal with the issues I’m dealing with here,” he said.
Tussing is reluctant to say he leads the weekly prayer breakfast at the War College, but he has managed the time of prayer and reflection, introducing the eternal perspective into an arena that often looks at the important and the urgent.
Drawing on an interest in singing that goes back to his days at The Citadel, Tussing is often called on to sing the National Anthem at War College commencement and retirement ceremonies. Some retirees have also asked him to offer an invocation and benediction at their ceremonies.
“It’s a little off the beaten path. If people know that about me, that’s not a bad thing, is it?” he concluded.
Q&A with Bert Tussing
Age
- : 68
Hometown
- : “Navy Brat,” so really hard to say. Graduated from High School in Chesapeake, Virginia, so that has a certain claim on my heart. But I have lived in Carlisle (or South Middleton, depending upon your interpretation) longer than anywhere else in my life, so there are certain claims there, as well.
Current place of residence
- : Carlisle ...21 years.
What service branch
- : USMC
How many years
- : 24 yrs and 7 months
What was the toughest challenge you faced?
“Leaving my family in 1983, after a series of tragedies, to go to Beirut. The trip there was “interrupted” by operations in Grenada.”
What did you like best about being in the military?
“The camaraderie, and the common commitment to our country.”
What was your proudest achievement?
“First, “pride” would indicate more of a personal achievement, rather than a shared experience. But if I were to answer the spirit of your question, I would say the part I played in raising our daughters, two incredible young women.
If you’re looking for a moment, it would probably be the student rescue on Grand Anse in Grenada. But that, too, was most definitely a shared experience. But really, just being able to continue to serve.”
Editor’s Note: In October 1983, the U.S. military, including Marines, evacuated hundreds of students from St. George’s University Medical School at Grand Anse during the U.S invasion of the island in Operation Urgent Fury.
Is there something you would like the public to know about being in the military?
“There used to be a great recruiting poster for the Marine Corps, “Nobody likes to fight, but somebody has to know how.” I think that epitomizes the thinking of most people in the military. The longer you are in, and the clearer the price becomes, the more the statement is true. By the way, the military never declares war.”
What would you say to someone who is looking to join the military?
“Be sure it’s what you want to do. It is not for everyone. And there are other means of contributing to something ‘bigger than yourself.’ But once you have decided, and genuinely committed, it can change you for the better. And the change (as another Marine Corps poster professes) is forever.”
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.