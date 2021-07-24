Stories of Honor: Bert Tussing - Balances national emergency planning with faith and song

Age

: 68

Hometown

: “Navy Brat,” so really hard to say. Graduated from High School in Chesapeake, Virginia, so that has a certain claim on my heart. But I have lived in Carlisle (or South Middleton, depending upon your interpretation) longer than anywhere else in my life, so there are certain claims there, as well.

Current place of residence

: Carlisle ...21 years.

What service branch

: USMC

How many years

: 24 yrs and 7 months

What was the toughest challenge you faced?

“Leaving my family in 1983, after a series of tragedies, to go to Beirut. The trip there was “interrupted” by operations in Grenada.”

What did you like best about being in the military?

“The camaraderie, and the common commitment to our country.”

What was your proudest achievement?