Letter: Perry must be stopped

Dear Editor:

Rep. Scott Perry must be stopped. Law enforcement in our country identified white supremacists as the most lethal domestic terrorist threat to our country. The acting secretary of Homeland Security has issued a National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin due to a heightened threat environment across the United States, which DHS believes will persist in the weeks following the successful presidential inauguration. We have over 30 hate groups reportedly active in Pennsylvania and our Pa. House and Senate have moved to introduce hate crime legislation.

Yet Perry, a U.S. Army War College grad, with a master’s degree in Strategic Studies, continues to weaponize disingenuous and dangerous misinformation, calling all Pennsylvanians to action with his lies. Perry posted on Jan. 5, “When members of our PA General Assembly have concerns, and it’s my DUTY to have concerns as well. The PA Senate has overwhelmingly asked Congress to DELAY certification of the Electoral College to allow for due process in the pursuit of election integrity in a key case before SCOTUS — I’m obliged to concur.”

Rep. Perry conspired with a member of our Justice Department to subvert election results and continued lying to his constituents, leading Pennsylvanians to be arrested and killed amid the civil unrest in Washington, D.C.