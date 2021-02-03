Letter: Failure of duty

Dear Editor:

As a now former Republican I am so disappointed in the path the Republican Party took which culminated in the seige of the Capital on Jan. 6,2021.

I don't know which is worse, that our Republican representatives either foolishly believed the daily lies coming out of the White House or they knew they were lies but decided to follow paths to power through a duped constituency. Let's be clear, there is not reality and alternate reality. There is truth and there is falsehood.

We depend on an independent press to help us discern the truth through their fact checking and accurate reporting. President Trump demonized the independent press as fake news, when in reality he was the source of so much fake news. He took his lessons from Joseph Goebbels, that if you tell a lie long enough and repeat it often enough it becomes the truth. The result of Goebbels' lies was the Holocaust. The result of Trump's Big Lie about the election was an assault on the Capital.