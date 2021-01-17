Letter: Achieving compromise

Dear Editor:

I keep hearing the number 74,000,000 as the number of votes President Trump received, usually in the context of his residual political power and his ability to influence future elections. That number has been cited as if it were a bloc vote, and I question that assumption.

I would wager that, just as with Democrats, it is composed of many voters for whom particular issues are paramount (pro-life, Second Amendment, those who think the Republicans are better for business, long-time Republicans, those who get their only news from Fox News, etc.) as well as the die-hard Trumpists who will continue to follow him even if he shoots someone in the middle of 5th Avenue. It offends my sense of reality to lump 74,000,000 voters in the same group as the fringe occupying the Capitol on Jan. 6, and I wonder if there were a "do-over" of the general election today what the numbers would be.