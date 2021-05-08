Community Voices: Thoughts about a friend and mentor

The past year of the COVID-19 pandemic has provided each of us the opportunity to reflect on many facets of life in our community and society. I think about those family members, friends, and colleagues who have influenced and shaped me over different phases of my civilian and military careers. I especially remember those people who have passed away in this 21st century and the impact they have had on me.
More than a few decades ago, I was a brand new Army second lieutenant arriving to my first duty station in Germany.
It was approaching midnight after a long overseas flight; tired and anxious, I was waiting outside the Frankfurt Airport terminal when John drove up in his red Alfa Romeo Contina 2000. I looked at my two suitcases and two duffle bags, and then at the little red sports car—I knew that it would be an interesting start to our relationship.
John was my sponsor in the unit and also a leader of a band of bachelor officers (the sane ones). In military parlance, he got me “squared away” in the first week — meeting the chain of command, collecting my initial issue, giving me a place to drop my bags, and introducing me to the Schweinfurt Officer Club Keller Bar, which became our evening dining and Armed Forces Network (AFN) television room when we were not in the field.
We must have gotten along since John asked if I wanted to share the apartment with him and another officer. I said “Yes” and it was the best decision of my tour.
I remember the distinct ring of the German telephone early one morning and then John knocking on my door to tell me “It is a Lariat Advance. We have to go in for an alert!” When he came back 10 minutes later, John gave me a wry smile when he saw that I was fully dressed with my load-bearing equipment and helmet; ready to go to war in my first month in Germany. He assured me that it was a routine drill.
That’s how it was with John; he went about life so matter-of-factly because he had most things figured out. I learned a lot just by watching and listening to him.
John also had a great sense of humor. He made sure the married couples in the battalion realized their opportunity to care for the “poor” bachelors. A favorite ploy was to ask them to confirm the time for Sunday dinner and if we could bring a case of German beer (the couples assumed that they forgot the invitation). For one holiday meal, he spent about 10 minutes putting together a hostess gift. He gathered a small flower pot, a twig from the yard, thread, and a spent rifle shell. When he was done, John smiled at his creation, “A cartridge in a bare tree!”
For the next three years, John demonstrated how much he enjoyed life. A great leader of soldiers, he was always involved with fellow officers—challenging them to be better and have fun while doing so — and maintained genuine friendships with others in sister units.
I was there when John began to take an interest in an American teacher from Maine. I never asked Susan how it got started (maybe it was when he wore an Army blanket as a poncho for his “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” Halloween costume), but it was clear that she added another dimension to the man. During one of our Austrian ski trips, I saw John rush to a fallen Susan after she was clipped by another skier. As he cradled and comforted her and made sure she was unhurt, the love he felt for Susan was obvious. I was honored to serve as his best man for their wedding in Bar Harbor, Maine.
Even though we were never stationed together again, we stayed connected by phone and visits. Whether in Michigan, New York, Georgia, Hawaii or Honduras, the link was maintained over the next 20 years. While in Hawaii, John added another love to his life when they adopted Caleb. When we were later stationed in Germany in different locations, we exchanged holiday visits. That rough and tumble Army guy was a loving husband and father.
When we returned to the States, my wife (a teacher) and my son (also adopted) got to see John in his element at West Point. He was heavily involved in the professional, civic and chapel communities — shaping young cadets and some senior officers.
In January 2001, during a phone call John relayed that the bad cold and flu that he had been fighting off since the end of the previous year was something much worse. We continued to exchange calls for updates on treatments and progress. In early May, I got word that John had been medically retired by the superintendent of West Point. This time the “Lariat Advance” was real.
I drove immediately to the West Point Hospital where I met Susan outside of John’s room. She gave me the honor of staying with John through the night along with his brother, Jeff. That night I shared several of our stories together and told John how much I learned from him as an officer, a man, and a friend.
The next morning, as the sun came up, I noticed that his room was facing the Storm King Mountain. The sun bathed the room with a peaceful light and Psalm 121 came to mind. It starts:
1 I lift up my eyes to the mountains-
where does my help come from?
2 My help comes from the LORD,
the Maker of heaven and earth.
It was at that time John transitioned from this world. This month it will be 20 years since his passing, and I can still say that he made me better for being in it.
Col. Charles D. Allen, U.S. Army, Ret., is professor of leadership and cultural studies at the U.S. Army War College.
