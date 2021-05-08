Community Voices: Thoughts about a friend and mentor

I was there when John began to take an interest in an American teacher from Maine. I never asked Susan how it got started (maybe it was when he wore an Army blanket as a poncho for his “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” Halloween costume), but it was clear that she added another dimension to the man. During one of our Austrian ski trips, I saw John rush to a fallen Susan after she was clipped by another skier. As he cradled and comforted her and made sure she was unhurt, the love he felt for Susan was obvious. I was honored to serve as his best man for their wedding in Bar Harbor, Maine.

Even though we were never stationed together again, we stayed connected by phone and visits. Whether in Michigan, New York, Georgia, Hawaii or Honduras, the link was maintained over the next 20 years. While in Hawaii, John added another love to his life when they adopted Caleb. When we were later stationed in Germany in different locations, we exchanged holiday visits. That rough and tumble Army guy was a loving husband and father.

When we returned to the States, my wife (a teacher) and my son (also adopted) got to see John in his element at West Point. He was heavily involved in the professional, civic and chapel communities — shaping young cadets and some senior officers.