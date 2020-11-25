Nonprofit profiles

AAUW Carlisle
Leadership: Ann Pehle, president
Email: aauwcarlisleinfo@gmail.com
Address: PO Box 815, Carlisle, Pa., 17013
Website: carlisle-pa.aauw.net
Volunteer opportunities: Join with AAUW Carlisle members as we promote societal change through nonpartisan advocacy on issues impacting women and girls, including education, gender pay equity, Title IX, STEM, economic security, and Get Out The Vote. AAUW members engage with our organization in a variety of ways, from collaborating with other organizations in Cumberland County in promoting policy agendas to community education through engaging with experts and community leaders. We learn about equity issues in our own community through content-rich monthly meetings, and socialize through attending interest group activities such as book club, bridge flight, cultural outings and gourmet dinner group.
Donation options: AAUW makes sure that nothing stands in the way of women and girls achieving what they want in life, and we couldn’t do it without the passionate community of women — and men — who bring our mission to life across the country. From equal pay to increasing opportunities for women in STEM to expanding women’s leadership, we’re at the forefront of making change happen. You can support the AAUW by becoming a member (visit carlisle-pa.aauw.net) or by donating to our scholarship fund (AAUW Carlisle, PO Box 815, Carlisle, PA 17013), which awards scholarships to Cumberland County women college students
Mission: The mission of the American Association of University Women is to advance gender equity for women and girls through research, education, and advocacy. Officially founded in 1881, the nonprofit organization has a nationwide network of 170,000 members and supporters,1,000 local branches,and 800 college and university partners. AAUW is one of the world’s largest sources of funding exclusively for women who have graduated from college, annually providing $3.5 to $4 million in fellowships, grants and awards for women and for community action projects. The AAUW Foundation also funds pioneering research on women, girls and education. AAUW sponsors grassroots and advocacy efforts, research and campus action projects and other educational programs in conjunction with its ongoing programmatic theme, Education as the Gateway to Women’s Economic Security. Local chapters frequently host speakers who highlight a variety of topics related to women.
Army Heritage Center Foundation
Leadership: Mike Perry, executive director
Email: info@armyheritage.org
Address: 950 Soldiers Drive, Carlisle, Pa., 17013
Website: www.armyheritage.org
Volunteer opportunities: Book donation processing, community outreach, veterans outreach.
Donation options: The foundation accepts monetary donations to support U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center public facilities expansion, supplemental educational programming and operations.
Mission: To support the development and expansion of the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center and its programs, and to sustain and enhance the center’s and the foundation’s ability to inform and educate the American public on contributions by soldiers and the U.S. Army to the nation’s history.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region
Leadership: Amy Rote, interim CEO
Email: info@capbigs.org
Address: 1519 N. Third St., Harrisburg, Pa., 17102
Website: CAPBIGS.ORG
Volunteer opportunities: We are facing unprecedented times and many youths are struggling with issues of isolation and loneliness. Their school events, sports, extracurricular activities and community events are canceled or significantly modified. Our youths are struggling to stay connected with their friends, schools and communities. You can provide friendship and emotional support for a child in need of connection. Fill out your volunteer application at CAPBIGS.ORG. You can become a virtual volunteer. We are matching Bigs and Littles virtually and we provide safety guidelines for Bigs and Littles that decide to connect in person.
Donation options: Now, more than ever, we need your support. Donate now to create friendships that cross rivers, neighborhoods, and demographics to bring hope and resources when they are needed most. Donate at CAPBIGS.ORG or mail your check to our listed address. On the website, our newest donation option is our Emergency Fund that was created to assist families or mentors with emergency one-time needs. You may also donate through a donor advised fund, TFEC, United Way or a corporate matching gift. Companies may make corporate donations, sponsor a virtual event or donate through the Educational Improvement Tax Credit.
Mission: Our mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. We connect kids (Littles) with caring mentors (Bigs) who inspire youths to explore and embrace their dreams, even when it’s difficult. Littles in our program often face societal barriers, opportunity gaps and adversities including poverty and identity-based discrimination in their communities. For many, their time with their Big is an opportunity to face these barriers together to build confidence and resilience through a positive relationship.
Bosler Memorial Library
Leadership: Jeffrey Swope
Email: jswope@ccpa.net
Address: 158 W. High St., Carlisle, Pa., 17013
Website: www.boslerlibrary.org
Volunteer opportunities: Bosler has volunteer opportunities available for dedicated people who want to help shelve books, pull holds, or fix damaged materials. We are also looking for special volunteers to assist with exhibits. All volunteers should submit a volunteer application, which can be found at boslerlibrary.org. Interested volunteers can also contact our Community Relations Department at (717) 243-4642 ext. 3224. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis.
Donation options: Support Bosler Memorial Library’s annual operations with a financial gift sent to Bosler Memorial Library, 158 W. High St., Carlisle, PA 17013. You can donate online with your credit card or become a monthly donor via PayPal at www.boslerlibrary.org. You can also donate new books to the library collection in someone’s honor or memory or donate used books to be sold by the Bookery. You can “Name a Day at Bosler” to honor a loved one while supporting library services at https://www.cumberlandcountylibraries.org/BOS_Name_A_Day.
Bubbler Foundation
Leadership: Brad Group
Email: blg@smsd.us
Address: 4 Academy St., Suite 100, Boiling Springs, Pa., 17007
Website: bubblerfoundation.org
Volunteer opportunities: Funding requests for individuals, groups, events, projects, etc. across South Middleton Township can be submitted using the form on our site. Follow us on Facebook for more information on what we do.
Donation options: Donate to the general fund or the education fund using the Paypal button on our website to help support initiatives within South Middleton township and school district.
Mission: The Mission of the Bubbler Foundation is to enhance and supplement the academics, arts and cultural, athletic, environment, and health and wellness experiences for children and residents of South Middleton Township.
Carlisle Area Family Life Center
Leadership: Jackie Phillips, executive director
Address: 155 N. Hanover St., Carlisle, Pa., 17013
Website: www.carlisleareafamilylifecenter.org
Volunteer opportunities: We love our volunteers. We currently have 20-30 women volunteering as friendship counselors, who work with our clients. There are also limited opportunities for volunteers to help sort clothing and other baby items. We also appreciate individuals and organizations sponsoring diaper and formula collections, baby showers and “fill the baby bottle” coin collections for the center.
Donation options: We can always use diapers, wipes and formula. We also appreciate gently used baby equipment and supplies (however, we cannot take car seats or drop-side cribs).
Mission: Our mission is to protect the unborn through emotional, material and educational support of women and families.
Carlisle Arts Learning Center
Leadership: Rebecca Richeson
Email: BeckyCALC@gmail.com
Address: 38 W. Pomfret St., Carlisle, Pa., 17013
Website: www.CarlisleArts.org
Volunteer opportunities: CALC volunteers opportunities include gallery assistants, opening receptions assistants, and summer camp assistants. CALC also relies on volunteers for building maintenance and occasional projects.
Donation Options: Donations can be mailed to: 38 W. Pomfret St., Carlisle, PA 17013 or at CarlisleArts.org
Mission: Carlisle Arts Learning Center inspires individual growth and community engagement through the arts.
Carlisle Family YMCA
Leadership: Marcia Drozdowski
Address: 311 S. West St., Carlisle, Pa., 17013
Website: www.carlislefamilyymca.org
Volunteer opportunities: Business leaders, community advocates and teens who want to support their neighbors volunteer at the Y. With a focus on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility, Y volunteers give people of all ages and from all walks of life the resources and support they need to be healthy, confident, connected and secure. Volunteers of the Y serve on our board of directors, raise funds to ensure the Y is accessible to everyone, coach our sports teams and participate in opportunities to support neighbors. The Y is a nonprofit like no other. Take an active role in strengthening our community.
Donation options: At the Y, no child, family or adult is turned away for membership or program participation. Scholarships are not funded through membership fees, which makes the success of our Tree of Lights and annual campaign vital to our community-strengthening efforts. Tree of Lights is a communitywide fundraising project held during the holiday season. Lights may be sponsored in memory of a loved one; in honor of a family member, friend or business associate; or as a year-end gift to the Y. Our annual campaign is held in the spring. We also are looking for businesses to sponsor several specific programs.
Mission: The mission of the Carlisle Family YMCA is to promote personal growth, enhance family values and provide community service through programs available to all. We are dedicated to strengthening the foundations of community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. And we are committed to Carlisle. Since 1859, we have been in the heart of the community, accessible to all who want to grow stronger in spirit, mind and body. As we near completion on the first phase of our nearly $11 million construction project, the excitement is building as we think of what the future will hold for the Y, its members and our community.
CAAHC community outreach safepoint
Leadership: Allan Jones, executive director
Email: ajonesjr87@comcast.net
Address: 87 Broad St., Newville, Pa., 17241
Website: www.caahcsafepoint.org
Volunteer Opportunities: Volunteers are on an as-needed basis. Flyers and fundraising letters available for passing out to the community.
Donation Options: Donations can be made direct to the address of the organization. Other options also include Facebook donation button and also through PayPal. Until a facility is secured, monetary donations are always accepted. In-kind donations are accepted on an as needed basis.
Mission: Our mission and vision are to inspire and empower people affected by the heroin and opioid epidemic. To pave a path to a heroin and opioid free society while saving lives and helping the victims through community vigilance, education, treatment and recovery. Carlisle Area Anti-Heroin Coalition is a nonprofit and shall be operated exclusively for rehabilitative, recovery, reintegration services. This includes but is not limited to public education, awareness, policy advocacy, peer based and other recovery support services and activities, advocating for meaningful representation and voice and charitable purposes. Carlisle Area Anti-Heroin Coalition’s purpose is to address, educate, coordinate, and provide aid and relief to eradicate heroin and all harmful drugs from our community. Carlisle Area Anti-Heroin Coalition shall be human centered, empowerment aimed, reintegration oriented, motivational driven, educational embedded, self-sustainability focused and social need oriented.
Central Pennsylvania Conservancy
Leadership: Benjamin Mummert
Address: 125 W. Louther S.t, Apt 3, Carlisle, Pa., 17013
Website: www.centralpaconservancy.org
Volunteer opportunities: Get involved to restore habitat, improve trails, or preserve barns. Put boots on the ground, or help with events and education. Stewards are making a difference every week.
Donation options: Become a member and stay informed on Central PA Conservancy’s efforts and accomplishments. Make a gift to support a land protection project close to your heart. Consider a contribution by estate to secure our natural and cultural heritage as an inheritance for generations to come.
Mission: We’re saving for your children’s children — as the local land trust, we protect imperiled and important natural areas and working lands in Cumberland and surrounding counties. CPC members establish nature preserves, make additions to public lands, and establish conservation easements for the peace of mind of farm and forest owners. Secured areas protect water, woods, wildlife, history, and access to the outdoors. At the new Letort Spring Garden Preserve — a former watercress farm south of Carlisle, along the rail-trail — we and supporters are reclaiming a special setting to discover nature, cross paths with wildlife, and leave enlivened. Here’s your invitation, come visit.
Community CARES
Leadership: Beth Kempf
Address: 50 W. Penn St., Carlisle, Pa., 17013
Website: https://www.morethanshelter.org/
Volunteer opportunities: Some of our volunteer opportunities include being an overnight shelter volunteer at our emergency shelter, a receptionist at our resource center to assist residents in signing up for showers and laundry services, or a check-in attendant at our overnight shelter to assist residents while they check in. Staff is on 24/7 as well so volunteers to answer questions that might arise during the shift.
Donation options: We accept monetary and physical donations such as sanitizing products, adult backpacks, liquid hand soap, bleach, coffee filters. To see a complete list of items please go to www.morethanshetler.org. Here you can also find our monetary donation link and mailing address.
Mission: Serving and strengthening the community by providing emergency shelter, resources and supportive services to homeless individuals and families.
Cumberland County Bar Foundation
Leadership: Michael J. Pykosh
Email: ccbf@cumberlandbar.com
Address: 32 S. Bedford St., Carlisle, Pa., 17013
Website: www.cumberlandbarfoundation.org
Volunteer opportunities: Diego’s Spring Fling event, social media
Donation options: Donations can be made online on our website or by check.
Mission: Providing charitable and educational services to promote public understanding of the law and the legal system. It fosters and maintains the honor and integrity of the legal system and benefits the citizens of Cumberland County.
Cumberland Valley Rail Trail
Leadership: Jim Mader
Email: maderjim@yahoo.com
Address: 202 Acre Drive, Carlisle, Pa., 17013
Website: cvrtc.org
Volunteer opportunities: We are an all-volunteer nonprofit organization. The trail is maintained by volunteers — mowing, brush control, tree/shrub planting, etc.
Donation options: We ask trail users to join the trail if possible. Membership is $20 and can be done through our website, cvrtc.org. Additional donations are welcomed at any time.
Mission: Preserving the beauty and history of the Cumberland Valley is the mission of the Cumberland Valley Rails-to-Trails Council. CVRTC is an all-volunteer, nonprofit, charitable corporation dedicated to conservation, historic preservation, recreation and alternative transportation in the Cumberland Valley of Pennsylvania through the development of multi-use trails along former railroad corridors and other areas. CVRTC is qualified as a tax-exempt charitable organization under Section 501©(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.
Domestic Violence Services of Cumberland & Perry Counties
Leadership: Barbara Kohutiak
Email: bkohutiak@dvscp.org
Address: PO Box 1039, Carlisle, Pa., 17013
Website: www.dvscp.org
Volunteer opportunities: DVSCP does have several volunteer opportunities, but COVID has halted all volunteer activities for everyone’s health and safety.
Donation options: DVSCP accept donations on a limited basis due to lack of space. Donors are asked to call the agency before making any donations.
Mission: DVSCP supports the empowerment of those who are experiencing domestic violence through the provision of direct services and the promotion of nonviolence through social and systems change.
Drew Michael Taylor Foundation
Leadership: Marcie Taylor, co-founder
Email: drewmichaeltaylor@pa.net
Address: 7 S. Earl St., Shippensburg, Pa., 17257
Website: www.drewmichaeltaylor.org
Volunteer opportunities: Volunteers are needed to help facilitate grief support groups and workshops, assist with fundraising efforts, spread the word about DMTF grief support resources and help with moving items to our new grief center at 946 Ashton Drive, Shippensburg in March, 2021.
Donation options: Monetary donations are accepted through the www.drewmichaeltaylor.org website or by check to DMTF, 7 S. Earl St., Shippensburg, PA. An Amazon Wish List will also be created for items needed at our new building that is being renovated for a move-in in spring 2021.
Mission: To provide grief education and support to children, teens and adults who are grieving the death of a loved one.
Employment Skills Center
Leadership: Mindy Tremblay
Address: 29 S. Hanover St., Carlisle, Pa., 17013
Website: www.employmentskillscenter.org
Volunteer opportunities: Tutors and classroom aides are needed for in-person and virtual volunteer positions. Guest readers are also needed to support our Buck a Book Literacy Campaign.
Donation options: Donations can be made through our website at https://employmentskillscenter.org/donate/donate-now/ or by check. Contributions are tax-deductible. Your donations go directly to programs that help people gain the education and skills they need to get better jobs and earn a family-sustaining wage. Donations can also be made through support or sponsorship of our 2021 Buck a Book Literacy Campaign. Information on more ways to give can be found on our website.
Mission: Helping people achieve personal growth and job betterment through education and training.
Friends of Kings Gap
Leadership: Jennifer Brehm
Email: jbrehm331@gmail.com
Address: 500 Kings Gap Road, Carlisle, Pa., 17105
Website: www.friendsofkingsgap.org
Volunteer opportunities: Would you like to help plan events at Kings Gap? We are looking for board members to help build membership and expand our event offerings when things open back up again. We are also working on forming committees that would focus on particular interests such as the music program, fundraising/marketing or specialty needs like securing food vendors for events. Contact Board Chair, Jennifer Brehm, for more details or to let us know if you are interested.
Donation options: Donate online at http://www.friendsofkingsgap.org/home/donations. Checks are also accepted and should be made payable to the PA Parks & Forests Foundation and mailed directly to Kings Gap. Memberships are available for only $10 per year and all funds support the park. See our website to join online.
Mission: The Friends of Kings Gap is organized to encourage community involvement and enjoyment of Kings Gap State Park. Its intent is to support, assist and promote the park’s activities, and to help maintain the park’s natural and historical resources on South Mountain.
Frost Family Farm
Leadership: Michael and Debbie Frost
Email: frostyseatcover@comcast.net
Address: 185 Old State Road, Gardners, Pa., 17324
Website: nativityhayride.com
Volunteer Opportunities: Set up and tear down of the nativity hayride each year on the second Saturday of December.
Donation Options: Donations of time, resources or money are welcome.
Mission: To proclaim the reason we celebrate Christmas — Jesus’ birth.
Greater Harrisburg Association of Realtors Foundation
Leadership: Kathy Ludwig, CEO
Email: stephanie@ghar.realtor
Address: 424 N. Enola Drive, Suite 1, Enola, Pa., 17025
Website: www.ghar.realtor/foundation/
Volunteer opportunities: The Greater Harrisburg Association of Realtors hosts events throughout the year that showcase realtors' involvement in giving back to our community. These events include Realtors Reach Out held each fall, in which members are given the opportunity to volunteer at five to six local charities in the south-central Pennsylvania area. In the fall of 2020, the Greater Harrisburg Association of Realtors Foundation partnered with Love the Hill in Harrisburg to host a Community Clean Up Day in Allision Hill. The GHAR Foundation holds donation drives for several charities throughout the year as well.
Donation options: Each year, the Greater Harrisburg Association of Realtors Foundation holds several events and charity-specific drives. Donations may also be made directly at https://ghar.realtor/foundation/donate/ or a check can be made out to GHAR Foundation and sent to 424 N. Enola Drive, Enola, PA 17025.
Mission: The foundation financially supports nonprofit charitable organizations with a housing and shelter-related focus.
Greater Harrisburg Chorus, Sweet Adelines International
Leadership: Patricia Gasper, president
Email: ghchorusinfo@gmail.com
Address: 19 W. Green St., Shiremanstown, Pa., 17011
Website: www.ghchorus.com
Volunteer opportunities: We are central Pennsylvania’s premier women’s a cappella singing organization. Our 65-year-old chorus performs throughout the Midstate and offers weekly music education at our rehearsals.
Donation options: Greater Harrisburg Chorus accepts donations and encourages our supporters to participate in our fundraisers. We also hold an annual show, which was canceled for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mission: The Greater Harrisburg Chorus is a competitive performing group of women singers dedicated to advancing the barbershop art form and enriching the lives of its members and community through musical excellence, education and friendship.
Hope Station Area Neighborhood Council
Leadership: Safronia Perry, executive director
Address: 149 W. Penn St., Carlisle, Pa., 17013
Website: hopestationcarlisle.org
Volunteer opportunities: Currently we only have volunteer opportunities for our Kid’s Cafe, which is from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 18.
Donation options: You may donate by sending a check to Hope Station at 149 W. Penn St. or visit our website, which has a donate button.
Mission: The Hope Station Opportunity Area Neighborhood Council bolsters community pride and creates opportunities for advancement through education, job development and transformational leadership.
Hospice of Central PA
Leadership: Gil Brown
Address: 1320 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, Pa., 17110
Website: www.hospiceofcentralpa.org
Volunteer opportunities: Administrative, patient support, veteran-to-veteran volunteers and fundraising volunteers are needed.
Donation options: Financial gifts are always welcome. Carolyn’s House (six bed hospice residence) is in need of paper towels, HE laundry detergent, individually wrapped snacks (for visitors), body lotion, body wash, individually wrapped toothbrushes, toothpaste and travel size deodorant.
Mission: HCP’s mission is to provide the highest quality of emotional, physical and spiritual support with compassion and respect.
Keystone Contractors Association
Leadership: Jon O’Brien
Email: jon@keystonecontractors.com
Address: 20 Erford Road, Suite 310, Lemoyne, Pa., 17043
Website: www.KeystoneContractors.com
Volunteer opportunities: Workforce developments efforts. Time is all you need to speak about the great careers in construction, both professional and labor.
Mission: The KCA is a commercial construction trade association providing services in education and training, safety, career development, labor relations, community outreach and workforce development.
Kick in for Kids
Leadership: Board of directors
Email: kickinforkids@yahoo.com
Address: PO Box 1244, Mechanicsburg, Pa., 17055
Website: kickinforkids.net
Volunteer opportunities: People to gather support for two events.
Donation options: We accept monetary donations as well as gift card donations to distribute to local families. We also operate a dinner auction/raffle and golf outing.
Mission: Kick in for Kids was developed to help local students and their families with temporary needs in the Cumberland Valley, Mechanicsburg, and East Pennsboro School Districts. We help with temporary hardships that families’ face such as dental and doctor situations, food and clothing, etc. We are contacted directly through school counselors and social workers with requests for help. All board members are on a volunteer basis with administrative expenses of less than 2%.
Leadership Cumberland
Leadership: Nicole Deary
Address: 4211 Trindle Road, Camp Hill, Pa., 17011
Website: www.leadershipcumberland.org
Volunteer opportunities: Committee volunteers
Donation options: Donations can be made to our programming or scholarship funds. Donations help us run our community leadership programs for adults and high school juniors.
Mission: Leadership Cumberland aims to develop, promote, and inspire community leadership skills and encourage a deeper understanding and appreciation of Cumberland County.
Maranatha-Carlisle
Leadership: Kim Strizzi
Address: 20 N. Hanover St. Suite 202, Carlisle, Pa., 17013
Website: www.maranatha-carlisle.org
Volunteer opportunities: We have opportunities to help with everything from answering phones and administrative tasks to serving as mentors or on one of our committees.
Donation options: You can donate on our website at www.maranatha-carlisle.org or mail a donation to PO Box 1320 Carlisle PA 17013
Mission: Our mission is to provide sound financial management services to ensure financial stability to anyone at risk.
Newville Little League
Leadership: Board of directors, president Bryan Henry
Address: PO Box 44, Newville, Pa., 17241
Website: www.newvillell.org
Volunteer opportunities: Everything at this league is done by volunteers. We are always looking for people to manage and coach teams, work the concession stand, as well as help us keep our complex the most well maintained around.
Donation options: Currently we are looking for banner sponsors to line our outfield fences. Anyone who would like more information or to send any type of donation can contact us or mail directly to: Newville Little League, PO Box 44, Newville, PA 17241
Mission: Our goal is to provide a safe environment, enjoyable atmosphere, as well as the opportunity to make memories while playing America’s favorite pastime. Newville Little League provides a great opportunity for the community to participate, watch, support and enjoy Little League baseball at its best.
Open Hands
Leadership: Eldon Fry and Denis Keith
Email: info@openhandsministries.org
Address: 161 Old Schoolhouse Lane, Mechanicsburg, Pa., 17055
Website: www.openhandsministries.org
Volunteer Opportunities: Mentoring, coaching, spiritual direction and formational leadership.
Donation Options: Donations can be made at www.openhandsministries.org
Mission: Open Hands was established as a resource for pastors and church leaders who desire to be healthy and lead healthy churches/organizations.
Operation Wildcat
Leadership: Leslie Collins
Address: 600 S. Norway St., Mechanicsburg, Pa., 17055
Website: www.operationwildcat.org
Volunteer opportunities: OW work is only possible thanks to volunteers. OW needs volunteers to support our numerous projects, including but not limited to sorting donations and putting together Thanksgiving baskets. For detailed listing of where help is needed, visit our website, look under Get Involved: Sign Up Here. OW is also looking for help with our Spring for Socks drive to collect socks and underwear.
Donation options: OW accepts new back-to-school items, personal hygiene items, new/gently used clothing, new/gently used housewares, yard sale items, some furniture, etc. For a detailed list of what we accept, please visit our website www.operationwildcat.org, look under Project Needs
Mission: Operation Wildcat’s mission is to pool the resources in the community to help Mechanicsburg Area School District’s students, families and staff in need.
Partnership for Better Health
Leadership: Becca Raley, executive director; Board chair Deborah Fulham-Winston; vice chair Chris Farrands CPA; treasurer Stephen Bartoli CIMA; Trish Niemitz RN, secretary; 15-member board of trustees
Email: Becca@ForBetterHealthPA.org
Address: 274 Wislon St., Carlisle, Pa., 17013
Website: www.ForBetterHealthPA.org
Volunteer opportunities: Our work is made possible by the dedication of board and committee volunteers who represent our community. As we strive to ensure that everyone has the chance to live a healthy life, the Partnership for Better Health seeks to increase volunteer diversity to reflect the varied experiences and demographic makeup of our community. Including many voices and perspectives in community decision making is essential to our collective ability to address complex health problems. We will be hosting community listening sessions in 2021 and would value hearing from you. Please contact us if you may like to participate.
Donation options: We continually strive to identify community needs that are not being met and spearhead initiatives to fill critical gaps. This year, gifts to the partnership are helping to expand our Rapid Response Emergency Grants to address COVID-19 and to grow our annual Match Madness campaign in support of local nonprofits. Contributions may be made by mail or online at www.ForBetterHealthPA.org. Additionally, our staff welcomes opportunities to discuss planned giving options. Community generosity brings our mission to life. We are making a difference, together.
Mission: The Partnership for Better Health is a community foundation that works collaboratively with organizations throughout the region to eliminate health disparities, advocate for the common good and ensure that everyone has what they need for good health, toward making our communities among the healthiest in the nation. Our mission is to champion and invest in ideas, initiatives and collaborations to improve health. The partnership was formed in 2001 from the sale of the Carlisle Hospital. Each year, we distribute nearly $2 million in grants throughout our service region, which includes central and sestern Cumberland County, Perry County, northern Adams County and greater Shippensburg.
Project SHARE
Leadership: Robert Weed, CEO
Email: rweed@projectSHAREpa.org
Address: 5 N. Orange St., Carlisle, Pa., 17013
Website: www.projectSHAREpa.org
Volunteer opportunities: Project SHARE is committed to continuing our mission of providing access to healthy nutritious food to families who are struggling with food insecurity. We will continue to put the utmost priority on the health and safety of our clients, volunteers and staff members. Your help is now more critical than ever. All potential volunteers are directed to go to our website at projectSHAREpa.org and click through to “Volunteering.”
Donation options: Contributions may be made by check through the mail/in person, online at www.projectsharepa.org or by texting: SHARE to 44321. Securing contributions is critical to Project SHARE’s ability to operate and enhance vital programs and services for food insecure families of our community. Giving opportunities include: the sourcing and distribution of healthy food for monthly distributions, fresh nutritious food at Farmstand, Kids Nutrition Power Packs for weekend food, and resources for nutrition education opportunities. There are also opportunities for individuals to plan their charitable support in a way that provides lasting impact through a bequest or other planned giving opportunities.
Mission: “In response to God’s call to love one another, and bolstered by the spirit of generosity in volunteers, staff, clients, gleaning partners and donors, Project SHARE food pantry programs and partnerships meet the evolving needs of people on their journey to freedom from want.”
Rebuilding Together Greater Harrisburg
Leadership: Susan Gebhart
Email: suegebhart@comcast.net
Address: 251 Verbeke St., Harrisburg, Pa., 17102
Website: www.rtgh.org
Volunteer opportunities: Work with a group of volunteers repairing/modifying homes for low-income homeowners such as the elderly, disabled, families with children and veterans of war. To ensure they are living in a safe, warm and dry environment and remain independent — “age in place.” Also, there are opportunities to become part of the board of directors.
Donation options: Check — sent to Rebuilding Together Greater Harrisburg, 251 Verbeke Street, Harrisburg, PA 17102. United Way — Simply write Rebuilding Together Greater Harrisburg on your United Way Pledge form. Amazon Smile Foundation — A program where Amazon donates .5% of the purchase price of eligible products to the charitable organization selected by you. Just another way to help support our organization. Community aid — donate clothing and shoes. Our bin is located in the parking lot of Right Move Realty, 50 Brookwood Ave., Carlisle, PA 17015.
Mission: Repairing homes, revitalizing communities, rebuilding lives. Our Vision — Safe homes and communities for everyone.
Reins of Rhythm Riding & Horsemanship
Leadership: Patience Groomes
Email: reinsofrhythm@hotmail.com
Address: 4035 McClays Mill Road, Shippensburg, Pa., 17257
Website: www.reinsofrhythm.org
Volunteer opportunities: Fundraising, community outreach, networking.
Donation options: Donate through PayPal to billing@reinsofrhythm.org or by check made out to Reins of Rhythm and mailed to 4035 McClays Mill Road, Shippensburg, Pa. Choose to adopt a horse through sponsorship, donate to fund programming and sessions, or donate to the tuition assistance scholarship fund.
Mission: Reins of Rhythm Riding and Horsemanship is a 501c3 for-impact organization committed to inspiring hope, fostering independence, promoting positive character building and improving the mental, physical and emotional well-being of youths of all ages, abilities and backgrounds in a positive, accepting and adaptive environment, through the powerful impact of partnering them with horses.
Rotary Club of Carlisle—Sunrise
Leadership: Michael Zick, club president 2020-21
Address: P.O. Box 821, Carlisle, Pa., 17013
Website: www.carlislesunrotary.com
Volunteer opportunities: Rotary is a global network of more than 1.2 million members. Rotarians work to protect communities from preventable disease, keep women and children healthy, improve education and economic outcomes, create safe water and sanitation infrastructure, and make our community and the world a more peaceful place. Service projects vary from international to local and include: Working globally to eradicate polio, posting American flags in downtown Carlisle, Project SHARE food distribution, tree planting with Central PA Conservancy, litter maintenance of Old Carlisle Cemetery, Halloween Parade marshaling, and support to downtown Carlisle events. Contact us on gmail if interested in helping.
Donation Options: Throughout the year we run fundraisers such as pecan sales to support outreach, service projects, and charitable giving. You can help by supporting one of our fundraisers or by helping with one of our various service projects.
Mission: Rotary provides service to others, promotes integrity, and advances world understanding, goodwill, and peace through our fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders. We meet every Tuesday from 7:15-8 a.m. at the Market Cross Pub & Brewery at 113 N. Hanover St., Carlisle, Pa. We are always welcoming to new members or just those that want to help with our various service projects.
Sadler Health Center
Leadership: Manal El Harrak, MBA
Email: Melharrack@sadlerhealth.org
Address: 100 N. Hanover St., Carlisle, Pa. 17013
Website: www.sadlerhealth.org
Volunteer opportunities: Volunteers are needed to help with outreach, fundraising and marketing opportunities
Donation options: Donations ensure that Sadler Health Center can continue to provide broad access to affordable, quality health care, without regard to our patients’ ability to pay. We believe that a healthier tomorrow starts with better care and support today. We are committed to empowering our patients so that our community can be healthier for a lifetime. If you have questions about ways to give, please contact Laurel Spagnolo, director of development, at 717.960.4333.
Mission: Our mission is to advance the health of our community by provide inclusive, high quality and compassionate care.
Safe Harbour
Leadership: Scott K. Shewell
Email: info@safeharbour.org
Address: 102 W. High St., Carlisle, Pa., 17013
Website: www.SafeHarbour.org
Volunteer opportunities: Volunteers are always welcome at Safe Harbour and there are many ways you can lend a hand to residents and staff. Child care supervision, sort and store donations, work projects, host collection drives, provide congregate meals for residents, and more.
Donation options: Financial donations can be made in-person or by mail. Mail donations to Safe Harbour, 102 W. High St. Carlisle, PA 17013 or donations may also be securely made online (safeharbour.org) via PayPal using your credit card. Gift cards to purchase items or food for residents are also welcome, particularly during the holiday season. Needs include: Linens — bed pillows, pillow cases, sheets (full and twin sets), blankets, towels, wash cloths; personal care items — diapers, body wash, antibacterial hand soap, antibacterial hand gel; nonperishable foods, microwavable meals, and shelf-stable foods.
Mission: Safe Harbour provides a continuum of housing and supportive services for homeless and nearly homeless individuals and families in our communities.
St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church
Leadership: The Reverend Titus D. Clarke, lead pastor
Address: 201 W. Louther St., Carlisle, Pa., 17013
Website: stpaulcarlisle.org
Volunteer opportunities: Make meals each Wednesday night for up to 45 people for CARES
Donation options: Lutheran World Hunger or Lutheran World Relief
Mission: Boldly Sharing God’s Word and Unconditional Love With All.
Salvation Army
Leadership: Lieutenants Oziel and Melissa Urbaez
Address: 20 E. Pomfret St., Carlisle, Pa., 17013
Volunteer opportunities: Help prepare and serve meals in the soup kitchen. Help sort and hang clothing and clean/organize in the Family Store. Help with property maintenance projects. Volunteer on fundraising committees. Volunteer with the Women’s Auxiliary annual fabric sale. Sign up to ring the bell during the holidays.
Donation options: In-kind donations are accepted at the Family Store during operating hours. Personal checks/cash can be mailed or brought to our offices on Pomfret Street. Gifts can be made online at https://give.salvationarmy.org/campaign/carlisle-christmas-kettle/c299995. Gifts of stock, IRA gifts, estate planning, and annuities are also available options.
Mission: The Salvation Army, an international movement, is an evangelical part of the universal Christian church. Its message is based on the Bible. Its ministry is motivated by the love of God. Its mission is to preach the Gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in his name without discrimination.
Spirit Empowered Ministries
Leadership: Ron and Sarah Mentzer, Brent and Ashley Saville
Address: 35 W. I St., Carlisle, Pa. 17013
Website: spirit-empowered.com
Volunteer opportunities: Since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, SEM along with Together International have been handing out free food and diapers to those in need every Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. We welcome anyone who’d like to come and get to know some real cool people in Carlisle.
Donation options: spirit-empowered.com and click donate. We also accept any nonperishable food items, paper towels, toilet paper, soap (all kinds).
Mission: Our mission is simple, build relationships with people in Carlisle to let them know someone loves them. To let them know God loves them. A lot of people coming through don’t necessarily need the food or diapers, they just want to talk. With the crisis, people have been locked up, not knowing what is going on next. They know we will be there on Fridays to try and meet as many of their needs as possible. We want God to ultimately get the glory, because we are just servants, doing his work here on Earth. We believe wholeheartedly, that we are to love our neighbors as ourselves.
Toys for Tots
Leadership: Bruce O’Connell, coordinator; Samantha Leonard, assistant coordinator
Email: sammi_the_dj_76@yahoo.com
Address: 101 Noble Blvd., Carlisle, Pa., 17013
Website: Carlisle-pa.toysfortots.org
Volunteer opportunities: Collecting toys, bagging toys (limited) and toy distribution.
Donation options: New unwrapped toys or monetary.
Mission: To provide local underprivileged children with a little Christmas joy.
UCC Homes — Thornwald Home
Leadership: Adele Souder
Email: asouder@ucc-homes.org
Address: 442 Walnut Bottom Road, Carlisle, Pa., 17013
Website: www.ucc-homes.org/thornwald-home
Volunteer opportunities: Assist with transporting residents, planting and maintaining flower boxes, social visits, Christmas decorating.
Donation options: Chocolate candy for prizes, new Christmas decorations, laptop computers, in-house video/TV system, landscape materials and decorations for secure garden area.
Mission: In the spirit of Christ’s love, the ministry of United Church of Christ Homes is to provide care and service to elders through acts of love and compassion.
United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County
Leadership: Lucy Zander
Email: lucy@uwcarlisle.org
Address: 145 S. Hanover St., Carlisle, Pa., 17013
Website: www.uwcarlisle.org
Volunteer opportunities: United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County hosts many volunteer events year-round. Volunteer events are open to all individuals, groups and company teams. Events include Day of Caring (October), Community Impact Panels (February), Glee (April), and U-Turn Community Yard Sale (June). If you are interested in volunteering for any of these activities, please email events@uwcarlisle.org or call (717) 243-4805.
Donation options: To make a gift, go to https://uwcarlisle.org/donate/ or TEXT: uwcarlisle TO: 41-444 from your cellphone. Donations can also be mailed to United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County, 145 S. Hanover St., Carlisle, PA 17013
Mission: To unite people and resources to build a stronger, healthier Carlisle and Cumberland County. United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County fights for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in every community.
Voices of the Valley
Leadership: Corinna Jackson
Email: corinnajoyjackson@gmail.com
Address: 88 Harvest Mill Lane, Palmyra, Pa., 17078
Website: https://www.voicesofthevalley.co
Volunteer opportunities: N/A
Donation options: www.voicesofthevalley.co/contribute.html
Mission: By performing representative choral literature from all the major periods at a high level of excellence, Voices of the Valley is dedicated to providing high quality musical experiences that will enrich and enhance the lives of its listeners and our members.
YWCA Carlisle
Leadership: Maddie Young, executive director
Email: mpetrilak@ywcacarlisle.org
Address: 301 G St., Carlisle, Pa., 17013
Website: http://www.ywcacarlisle.org
Volunteer opportunities: Make a difference in our community and become a victim advocate. Sexual Assault/Rape Crisis Services of Cumberland County offers a 40-hour training for members of the community to become rape crisis advocates. There are typically two trainings conducted each year. The training will prepare you to counsel clients on the 24-hour crisis hotlines, and to accompany victims, provide emotional support and advocate for their rights throughout medical and legal proceedings. The training is free for participants who commit to fulfilling the minimum required volunteer term. State criminal background, child abuse and FBI clearances are required. Please call 717-258-4324.
Donation options: Our annual Angel Tree Campaign is underway. Sponsor an angel on our Christmas tree, in honor or memory of a loved one. All donations are tax deductible. For more than 100 years, YWCA Carlisle has helped thousands of women, girls, men, and families create a better future through programs and services that foster personal empowerment and community enrichment. Your generosity provides residents throughout Cumberland County with access to the support, tools, and opportunities needed to transform their lives and ensure that they achieve their full potential in a world without violence, racism and discrimination.
Mission: YWCA is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women and girls and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all. We have proudly served over 7,800 individuals, families and students throughout Cumberland County this year. Our youth programs focus on STEM and literacy, and our Girl Power! programs for third- through 10th-graders focus on personal growth and leadership development. Our Racial Justice team addresses issues of racism and inequality through Week Without Violence, an annual Youth Leadership Conference, Martin’s Mission MLK Jr. day camp, and ongoing community dialogues about race. Sexual Assault/Rape Crisis Services of Cumberland County provides a 24-hour hotline, accompaniment to legal and medical proceedings, free counseling, and advocacy on behalf of victim/survivors of sexual assault. Prevention/education programs for Cumberland County students and a summer day camp for adolescent sexual assault survivors.
