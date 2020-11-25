Nonprofit profiles

Volunteer opportunities: Since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, SEM along with Together International have been handing out free food and diapers to those in need every Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. We welcome anyone who’d like to come and get to know some real cool people in Carlisle.

Mission: Our mission is simple, build relationships with people in Carlisle to let them know someone loves them. To let them know God loves them. A lot of people coming through don’t necessarily need the food or diapers, they just want to talk. With the crisis, people have been locked up, not knowing what is going on next. They know we will be there on Fridays to try and meet as many of their needs as possible. We want God to ultimately get the glory, because we are just servants, doing his work here on Earth. We believe wholeheartedly, that we are to love our neighbors as ourselves.