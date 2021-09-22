Inspire: YWCA of Carlisle and Cumberland County expands its options

The YWCA of Carlisle and Cumberland County is on track to offer even more programs for kids in the coming months, part of an ongoing expansion of the organization’s offerings.
Maddie Young, the organization’s executive director, described a deluge of interest this year in the YWCA’s work after announcing the return of in-person programs following a year of mostly online sessions due to COVID-19.
“We’ve been flooded with people and students who want to participate and enroll in classes and sign up for clubs,” Young said.
The YWCA, whose mission is to combat racism and empower young women, is partnering with the Trout Gallery at Dickinson College and local artist Carrie Breschi on a new program to be rolled out this fall.
Students will “explore some artists who have used their art to make statements about racism or about equity and equality,” Young said.
The YWCA has also expanded its Girl Power program into a new co-ed leadership course called Empower and Equip, and will also be starting a “ten day equity challenge” course on social inclusion for students.
Q&A with YWCA of Carlisle and Cumberland County
Mission/purpose: YWCA is dedicated to empowering women, eliminating racism, and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.
Address: 301 G. St., Carlisle PA
Website: ywcacarlisle.org
Public contact: Maddie Young, Executive Director
Age of organization: 102 years old locally
What role(s) does your organization play in the community?
The YWCA of Carlisle and Cumberland County is a cornerstone in the social service community. We’ve created social justice programming for more than 102 years locally and have stood at the forefront of creating empowerment programming for women and girls, providing sexual assault and rape crisis services for the community, standing up and shining a light against racism, providing preschool educational opportunities for children and helping families find the services they need to develop healthy relationships.
What is the toughest challenge your organization faces?
Locally, we have a wonderfully supportive community. We have normal nonprofit challenges like funding and advertising our programming. As a mission we continue to face challenges around creating equal opportunities for women and girls, and the ensuring women have the freedom of choice; meaning the freedom to choose who they become, how they interact in the world and who gets to make decisions about their bodies. We are also met with the challenge of educating and shining a light on racism, how it impacts community and how we can do better to ensure equity, education and safety of all black and brown community members. Locally, we also focus on the work it takes to support the survivors of sexual assault and trauma. That work looks like prevention education in schools, being available 24 hours a day as a life line for survivors, being an advocate during court proceedings or a resource for families and children when information and support is needed during child assault interviews. The work is hard some days, but critical to building a healthy community.
What is something you would like the public to know about what you do?
It’s important for the public to know that we are more than just an organization for women. There is programming that takes place for all members of our community. From yoga to basketball and from preschool to grandparent support groups. Programming is constantly changing and evolving based on community interest and community need.
What is your proudest accomplishment so far?
I’ve just celebrated my one-year anniversary with the agency and I’m most proud of the staff. We have an amazing group of committed people who come to work every day with the goal of making life better for those who need help the most. As an agency we’re also proud of the new Alliance created between Hope Station and the YWCA. The goal of this Alliance is to expand programming and provide a robust slate of programs for the community. Hope Station will be expanding their racial justice work and the YWCA will support those programs.
What do you think the keys are to having an impact with young people?
Listening. The perspectives, experiences, and ideas of today’s youth inform our community’s future. Engaging them in a way that allows conversation, listening and action is key to a healthy exchange of new ideas and informed planning.
What goals do you have for the upcoming year?
Creating forums for conversation around empowerment and racism, engaging the community in learning opportunities, listening to the stories and experiences of community members who will help to inform future programming. We all have a part to play in ensuring we have an inclusive, equitable society and we hope to bring people together to build community where it’s needed most.
Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.
"The perspectives, experiences, and ideas of today’s youth inform our community’s future. Engaging them in a way that allows conversation, listening and action is key to a healthy exchange of new ideas and informed planning."
— Maddie Young