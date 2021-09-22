Inspire: YWCA of Carlisle and Cumberland County expands its options

The YWCA of Carlisle and Cumberland County is a cornerstone in the social service community. We’ve created social justice programming for more than 102 years locally and have stood at the forefront of creating empowerment programming for women and girls, providing sexual assault and rape crisis services for the community, standing up and shining a light against racism, providing preschool educational opportunities for children and helping families find the services they need to develop healthy relationships.

Locally, we have a wonderfully supportive community. We have normal nonprofit challenges like funding and advertising our programming. As a mission we continue to face challenges around creating equal opportunities for women and girls, and the ensuring women have the freedom of choice; meaning the freedom to choose who they become, how they interact in the world and who gets to make decisions about their bodies. We are also met with the challenge of educating and shining a light on racism, how it impacts community and how we can do better to ensure equity, education and safety of all black and brown community members. Locally, we also focus on the work it takes to support the survivors of sexual assault and trauma. That work looks like prevention education in schools, being available 24 hours a day as a life line for survivors, being an advocate during court proceedings or a resource for families and children when information and support is needed during child assault interviews. The work is hard some days, but critical to building a healthy community.