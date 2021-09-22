Inspire: YMCA provides a home base for youth

The first thing that comes into our minds (regarding programs) is how will this benefit those around us? And how can we ensure that the benefits reach those it’s intended to reach? And fundraising-wise, people should know that almost every cent we raise goes to memberships and programs.

What’s your proudest accomplishment so far?

That’s pretty simple — we’ve been a valuable part of this community for over 150 years.

What do you think are the keys to having an impact with young people?

The number one key, and also the most difficult, is having good staff. Staff that are dedicated and willing to put in the time and the effort to go the extra mile. Our directors have been with us for at least five years, very dedicated. The second key is sparking a connection with youth. Sometimes the best connections with our youth are made when we’re just hanging out with them in the bleachers. Just being present is the key.

What goals do you have for the upcoming year?

We’re nearing the end of our renovation project, likely this coming January. That is going to open up a lot of opportunities to restart and reinvent some of our programs in the new spaces we have. Secondly we’re looking forward to getting back to some sense of normalcy just like everyone else. With schools getting back we’re hoping to get back to our normal schedule too. And then we’re excited to have, live, our annual Turkey Trot this year. Virtual last year, this year will be the 20th anniversary of the event. We usually get about 3,000 families running the 5K race.

