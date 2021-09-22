Inspire: YMCA provides a home base for youth

The Carlisle Family YMCA has been serving the greater Carlisle community for more than 150 years. And the organization’s philosophy about its goals in the community has been consistent all those years.
“The Y’s core tenets have always been youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. Those things age well and never change for us,” said Justin Rose, Associate Executive Director.
Rose should know. He’s been with the Carlisle Family YMCA for 24 years and has witnessed the impact that the facility and youth programs have on youth.
“It’s amazing to see kids growing up at the Y — transitioning from Child Care to the Day Camp program, then on to the Resident Camp and Recreational Soccer, and maybe even becoming a camp counselor or lifeguard with us,” said Rose.
The Y’s youth programs fall into five categories — child care, education & leadership, youth sports, summer camp, and fitness & recreation.
The Y has more than 2,000 units (one unit can be a family or an individual person) in its membership base. And there are also about 840 youth units (individuals separate from a family membership). Young people, up to age 18, are not turned away because their family cannot afford a membership. It’s not unusual for the Y to use part of their annual campaign drives to fund youth memberships.
Mentoring young people is a key to the Y’s purpose.
“Mentorship for us is a two-way street. We try to mentor the kids passively through programs, modeling our core tenets,” Rose said. “We also do it overtly with organizations like Big Brothers Big Sisters (BGBS) in a program called Sports Buddies. We provide the facilities and BGBS provides the pairings with kids.”
With the start of the new school year comes the start of the Seventh Grade Initiative (SGI). Research has shown the Y that the seventh grade year is the pivotal year to make healthy decisions. A free one-year Y membership is offered to all seventh-grade students in the Greater Carlisle area.
“In partnership with Comcast, the goal of the program is to inspire youth to discover their passions, develop a healthy lifestyle and gain the assets needed to avoid risky behaviors and succeed in school and life,” said Rose. “We get to know the kids and hopefully develop a lifelong relationship with them.”
Q&A with Carlisle Family YMCA
Address: 311 S. West St., Carlisle, Pa., 17013
Website: carlislefamilyymca.org
Contact: Justin Rose, Associate Executive Director
Age: Serving the greater Carlisle community for more than 150 years
What role does your organization play in the community?
The Y’s core tenets have always been youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. That’s how we see our role in the community. Sometimes it fluctuates from year to year. One year we may have to do more of one of those than another. Collaborating with other agencies in the community is also important to us.
Providing that home base for youth in our community. Kids just need a place to go and hang out sometimes, they don’t always need to be scheduled into a program. Pre-COVID, after school, it wasn’t unusual to see 30 kids in the gym.
What is the toughest challenge that the YMCA faces?
Funding is always tight, that’s number one of course, but staffing is always a challenge too. It’s not easy to be a child care worker or camp counselor. It takes some dedication — although ultimately very rewarding, you deal with all sorts of things at many different levels. I think we do a very good of retaining employees here at the Y though.
Something you would like the public to know about what you do?
The first thing that comes into our minds (regarding programs) is how will this benefit those around us? And how can we ensure that the benefits reach those it’s intended to reach? And fundraising-wise, people should know that almost every cent we raise goes to memberships and programs.
What’s your proudest accomplishment so far?
That’s pretty simple — we’ve been a valuable part of this community for over 150 years.
What do you think are the keys to having an impact with young people?
The number one key, and also the most difficult, is having good staff. Staff that are dedicated and willing to put in the time and the effort to go the extra mile. Our directors have been with us for at least five years, very dedicated. The second key is sparking a connection with youth. Sometimes the best connections with our youth are made when we’re just hanging out with them in the bleachers. Just being present is the key.
What goals do you have for the upcoming year?
We’re nearing the end of our renovation project, likely this coming January. That is going to open up a lot of opportunities to restart and reinvent some of our programs in the new spaces we have. Secondly we’re looking forward to getting back to some sense of normalcy just like everyone else. With schools getting back we’re hoping to get back to our normal schedule too. And then we’re excited to have, live, our annual Turkey Trot this year. Virtual last year, this year will be the 20th anniversary of the event. We usually get about 3,000 families running the 5K race.
