Inspire Stories of Honor: Robert Mundell - A life of service

“There were many challenges, but being separated from my family was consistently the toughest one for me.”

What did you like best about being in the military?

“Being a part of something much greater than yourself, and being a member of an organization committed to common values where, generally speaking, people are treated fairly.”

What was your proudest achievement?

“Simply making the choice to serve alongside dedicated professionals from all segments of society.”

Is there something you would like the public to know about being in the military?

“It is a way of life and not a job.”

What would you say to someone who is looking to join the military?

“I would encourage them to serve and emphasize the importance of internalizing the seven Army values: Loyalty, Duty, Respect, Selfless Service, Honor, Integrity and Personal Courage.”

Quote “[My service is] a part of who I am — part of my identity." — Col. Robert Mundell, U.S. Army retired

