Inspire Stories of Honor: Michael Clair - Service inspired by Medal of Honor recipient

Army, Iraqi War veteran, worked in the fire direction center of field artillery

Length of Service:

About seven years, three months in active duty plus nine months in reserve, from about May 2004 to June 2012.

Q: What was the toughest challenge that you faced while in the service?

“The toughest thing was losing colleagues that I called brothers and sisters. We lost so many good men and women. If they were still around, they would definitely make a change with the country and do miraculous things with the world.” The dead include five soldiers with his unit lost in Iraq and a close friend lost in Afghanistan.”

Q: What did you like best about being in the military?

“Being able to travel the world and see things most people don’t see. If it was just regular me from Newville, I would not have been able to do [these things].” During his service, Clair said he saw a palace of Saddam Hussein’s, listened to President George W. Bush speak at Fort Hood and watched quarterback Tim Tebow practice football during a Denver Broncos training camp.

Q: What was your proudest achievement in the military?