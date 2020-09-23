Inspire Stories of Honor: Michael Clair - Service inspired by Medal of Honor recipient

Michael Clair was there when a soccer ball gave Iraqi children a much-needed bounce.
He saw how the $5 toy from Walmart made a huge difference to boys and girls who had next to nothing in life.
“It really opened my eyes,” the Newville native said of his time in the Army. “You appreciate what we have as Americans because in Iraq, there are so many people who are poor. There are kids who are probably going hungry at night.”
Simple gifts of generosity helped to bridge the divide between civilians and U.S. forces. With each tour to Iraq, Clair displayed two flags in salute to his service: the Stars and Stripes and the Pennsylvania coat of arms on a field of blue.
“I wanted to serve my country, my state, my community,” he said. “Newville had so many heroes who have served their country with honor and pride.”
Clair was inspired to enlist by the example of Sgt. 1st Class Randall Shughart, a Big Spring High School graduate who earned the Medal of Honor posthumously for bravery in Somalia. Clair was also influenced by his grandfather, a Korean War veteran, and an uncle who survived three tours of duty in Vietnam.
As a Big Spring student, Clair said he didn’t take his education as seriously as he should have, but all that changed when he was discharged from the Army after eight years that included two stints in Iraq.
“When I got out, I had the opportunity to go to college and get a degree,” Clair said. For him, this was a follow-through on a lesson he learned as a soldier — the need to evolve and adapt to change.
Just as important, the Army taught him how to look beyond skin color, religion, gender and sexual orientation. Instead, he saw colleagues as brothers and sisters who depend on each other for survival.
“You learn to be good friends,” Clair said. “You are going into battle. You are going into war away from your family.”
This commitment to each other carried over into civilian life. Clair has volunteered as a youth baseball and football coach, and he is active in American Legion Post 421 in Newville.
“The military meant everything to me,” Clair said. “It was the greatest time of my life. I loved the many ups. I even loved the downs.”
Q&A with Michael Clair
Age:
- 36
Hometown:
- Newville
Place of Residence:
- Shippensburg
Service Branch:
- Army, Iraqi War veteran, worked in the fire direction center of field artillery
Length of Service:
- About seven years, three months in active duty plus nine months in reserve, from about May 2004 to June 2012.
Q: What was the toughest challenge that you faced while in the service?
“The toughest thing was losing colleagues that I called brothers and sisters. We lost so many good men and women. If they were still around, they would definitely make a change with the country and do miraculous things with the world.” The dead include five soldiers with his unit lost in Iraq and a close friend lost in Afghanistan.”
Q: What did you like best about being in the military?
“Being able to travel the world and see things most people don’t see. If it was just regular me from Newville, I would not have been able to do [these things].” During his service, Clair said he saw a palace of Saddam Hussein’s, listened to President George W. Bush speak at Fort Hood and watched quarterback Tim Tebow practice football during a Denver Broncos training camp.
Q: What was your proudest achievement in the military?
“My biggest drive in being in the military was to see how proud my parents were of what the military made me out to be. It was reaching that goal that every son strives for when your dad pats you on the back and says, ‘I’m proud of you.’”
Q: Is there something you would like the public to know about being in the military?
“It’s one of the greatest honors to serve your country, your state and your community. When people thank you for my service, it feels weird to say ‘You’re welcome.’ For me, it’s thank you for your support. Without [the people of] Newville praying for me, I would never had been able to make it through the tough times.”
Q: What would you say to someone who is looking to join the military?
“I would tell them to check out all the branches. If you want to be part of something that is bigger than us, to serve and protect your country, to really understand what life’s about and to meet people that you consider brothers and sisters for the rest of your life, [then] the military is the best job there is.”
