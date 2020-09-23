Inspire Stories of Honor: Joe Novak - Proud Marine continues his dedication to service

Joe Novak Sr. was dangling by a cable in a basket when the enemy added insult to injury.
Duty in Vietnam had taken a turn for the worse when he was laid up on the ground for a day, stricken with malaria.
When help finally arrived, the situation looked hopeful until ground fire from the jungle hit the medevac helicopter in mid-flight. Shrapnel peppered Novak, cutting into his back and legs. Though damaged, the aircraft was still operational.
“They couldn’t pull me up,” Novak said. “There were four other wounded Marines on that chopper. We were flown to the USS Sanctuary. I was in the basket the whole way.”
He spent the next 28 days recovering from his wounds in a bed on the hospital ship until a decision had to be made. “I could have gone home,” Novak said. “But I went back to my guys, my unit.”
A sergeant, he spent much of his tour in charge of a team of demolition experts dispatched to crash sites to destroy downed U.S. military aircraft. Once, his men destroyed a whole mountain after they rigged a Viet Cong tunnel complex that included a hidden ammunition dump.
Novak dreamed of a career in the Corps, but his time was cut short by the premature detonation of an explosive charge he had planted along the perimeter fence of a base camp. Meant to be used in case the enemy overran the position, the charge was triggered by an enemy rocket that went off 30 yards from his position. Novak caught the full blast and spent over a year in a body cast at a Philadelphia hospital.
Novak said he didn’t have to deploy to the war zone. The son of a Marine killed in Korea, Novak was exempt from combat duty in Indo-China. But he begged the Marine Corps to send him anyway because he wanted to put his training to use. Novak was drawn to the military from an early age.
“When I learned about my father, that just put the fire in me,” Novak said. “I wanted to be a Marine.”
He said he was also inspired by the examples set by his step-father, who was an Army sergeant, and by a neighbor who served as a pallbearer for President John F. Kennedy.
As a resident of Bressler, a town near Steelton, Novak was a player on the Swatara High School football team. He used that experience to condition himself for the rigors of basic training. “I was crazy,” Novak said. “My coaches used to tell me to calm down. I just wanted to be a Marine.”
As a civilian, Novak operated his own property maintenance business for about 30 years before his retirement. He continues to live with pain from his wounds, the aftereffects of Agent Orange and occasional bouts with post-traumatic stress disorder.
“Once a Marine, always a Marine,” said Novak, whose nickname in the service was Rocket Recon. “It just keeps me going. I just keep pushing. I refuse to give up.”
For him, personal grit takes the form of involvement in community organizations. Novak is the sergeant-at-arms for Vietnam Veterans Chapter 542 of Harrisburg. He’s also a member of the Marine Riders where he plays a significant role in the annual Toys for Tots program.
“Last year alone, we set a record of 648 children in 379 families,” Novak said. “Newport alone had 300 children [registered for the program]. Whatever they need, we make sure they have it.”
He collects food for the food bank at the Feed My Sheep Church in Halifax and is part of a field cross detail that honors America’s war dead.
In addition, Novak helps fellow veterans arrange for expedited care through the Lebanon VA Medical Center. He speaks at schools and to other organizations about his service in Vietnam.
Q&A with Joe Novak Sr.
Age:
- 69
Hometown:
- Bressler, near Steelton
Place of Residence:
- Fishing Creek Valley, near Linglestown
Service Branch:
- Marine Corps, Vietnam War veteran, demolitions expert
Length of Service:
- six years, including two years of hospitalization before a medical and then honorable discharge
What was the toughest challenge that you faced while in the service?
The many close calls he mentioned in the story above.
What did you like best about being in the military?
“Being a Marine. … I was an E5 in charge of Marines. Just wearing that uniform makes you feel like a superhero. I’m still a Marine to this day. When I put on my dress blue I still feel like I’m superman.”
What was your proudest achievement in the military?
“Saving my lieutenant.” In Vietnam, Novak rescued this officer from Laos after a booby trap blew off the man’s right leg and arm. The lieutenant survived the war and the two were reunited later.
Is there something you would like the public to know about being in the military?
“We are protecting the nation. We’re one of the guys who say, ‘You’re not going to do it on my watch.’ When we hear the music, we want to stand up and salute. I fly a POW flag everyday along with the American flag. I sit out here and look at the flags. It’s just something to be proud of.”
What would you say to someone who is looking to join the military?
“If you are capable and you really got it in your heart, go for it. No matter what branch of the service, you are in the military. You are here to protect our country. You are here to do the job and do it to the best of your capabilities.”
