Inspire Stories of Honor: Joe Novak - Proud Marine continues his dedication to service

What was the toughest challenge that you faced while in the service?

The many close calls he mentioned in the story above.

What did you like best about being in the military?

“Being a Marine. … I was an E5 in charge of Marines. Just wearing that uniform makes you feel like a superhero. I’m still a Marine to this day. When I put on my dress blue I still feel like I’m superman.”

What was your proudest achievement in the military?

“Saving my lieutenant.” In Vietnam, Novak rescued this officer from Laos after a booby trap blew off the man’s right leg and arm. The lieutenant survived the war and the two were reunited later.

Is there something you would like the public to know about being in the military?

“We are protecting the nation. We’re one of the guys who say, ‘You’re not going to do it on my watch.’ When we hear the music, we want to stand up and salute. I fly a POW flag everyday along with the American flag. I sit out here and look at the flags. It’s just something to be proud of.”

What would you say to someone who is looking to join the military?